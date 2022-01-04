NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is happy with QB Dak Prescott‘s play: “I’m very pleased with what Dak has been doing. I’m ecstatic we got him here with the health he’s got.” (Jon Machota)
- The Cowboys are hopeful to have TE Blake Jarwin back in time for the playoffs. Jarwin has missed the past nine games with a hip injury and was designated to return from IR on Tuesday. (Michael Gehlken)
Giants
- According to CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora, there are people in the Giants organization who think it would be beneficial for an outside consultant to come in and review from top to bottom, making recommendations on who should stay and who should go.
- It’s unclear if owner John Mara is open to that type of review and La Canfora says all indications are the Giants plan to run it back for another season with HC Joe Judge and QB Daniel Jones.
- Judge declined to respond when asked if the team’s roster needs an overhaul of talent this offseason: “I’m not going to make any statements right now that’s going to put any of my players under the bus.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Judge was asked if he felt that the Giants were a well-coached team. His response included a lengthy pause: “I would… I’ve seen a lot of improvement from our players in a lot of different ways…obviously the most important thing we have to do in this league is win.” (Zack Rosenblatt)
Washington
- Washington HC Ron Rivera said QB Taylor Heinicke will start Sunday vs. Giants. (Ben Standig)
- Rivera added the team has a big offseason ahead: “This offseason is going to be very important, very vital to what I see is the plan…It’s time we see this team take that big step forward.” (JP Finlay)
- Rivera mentioned TE Ricky Seals-Jones is in concussion protocol. (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Rivera was pleased with LB Cole Holcomb‘s performance vs. Philadelphia: “I thought Cole played a heck of a football game yesterday, I really did.” (Jhabvala)
- On first-round LB Jamin Davis, Rivera said they will evaluate going forward if his best fit is as an outside linebacker and not in the middle. (Finlay)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!