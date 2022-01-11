NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys ST coordinator John Fassell isn’t worried about K Greg Zuerlein despite his struggles.

“I think it’s just psychological, and there’s actually something we’re going to do to help him out a little bit that we talked about,” Fassel said, via Calvin Watkins. “But yeah, I think the biggest part is having confidence that this thing is going right down the middle every time.”

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said he isn’t focused on potential interest as a head coach, and is committed to preparing for the team’s playoff game against the 49ers: “There’s just simply nothing to report on from my end. It’s nice to hear if someone is interested. But there’s really nothing to add on my end.” (Jon Machota)

Washington

Washington HC Ron Rivera said the team will look into all options at quarterback, whether it’s a trade, signing a veteran, drafting a rookie or some combination: “We’re going to evaluate and we’re going to look at our options … As we go forward, the decision we make will be based on what we believe is best for us.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Rivera mentioned he will hire a full-time athletic trainer to fill the role left by Ryan Vermillion . (Jhabvala)

. (Jhabvala) Rivera added if they draft a quarterback, they won’t sit him: “If we do that, we’re going to play him.” (Jhabvala)

On first-round LB Jamin Davis , Rivera believes he is a 4-3 OLB. (Jhabvala)

Washington GM Martin Mayhew said the team offered OL Brandon Scherff a long-term extension last year: "I think our fans should know, we made every effort to get something done. Last year we made him an offer to make him the highest-paid guard in the NFL. We'll continue that dialogue." (Jhabvala)

Rivera isn't worried about Washington not being a free agent destination: "What cures all that? Winning." (Ben Standig)

Rivera said once the new name is announced, the organization is moving forward in a new era: “Come February 2nd… we’re going forward. Don’t hold me back. … Let me go forward. Let’s get past and beyond stuff. … We’re going to try to do it the right way. Whatever we do, we’re going to do it because we believe it’s what right for our football team.” (Standig)