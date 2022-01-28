NFC Notes: Cowboys, Giants, Washington

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones explained Friday that his goal all along was to keep their coaching staff intact for the 2022 season.

“My goal was to keep the continuity of this group together. We met many times face to face with Dan, myself and Mike, to coordinate and talk to him,” Jones said, via David Moore. “We were very much in a competitive environment because we felt Dan did have the opportunity to be a head coach.”

Jones thinks that OC Kellen Moore will be back next season: “I believe he’ll be back next year.” (Jon Machota)

will be back next season: “I believe he’ll be back next year.” (Jon Machota) Jones told the media that DC Dan Quinn has agreed to a deal to remain with the team “for years to come”: “I believe that very much. I know this. He’s staying to be our coordinator for years to come.” (Todd Archer)

has agreed to a deal to remain with the team “for years to come”: “I (Todd Archer) Jones said he never considered HC Mike McCarthy’s future “wishy-washy”: “It was never an issue with me with Mike being the head coach. You never heard that from me.” (Archer)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn is still owed money from his contract with the Falcons through 2022, which prevented the Cowboys from having to pay him any additional money to get him to stay. (Todd Archer)

Giants

Giants S Xavier McKinney believes that the team has a strong secondary that the franchise can rely on going into the 2022 season.

“We had a very good bond this year as a team and as a secondary. That’s going help a lot (going forward),” McKinney said, via GiantsWire.com.

Ryan Dunleavy’s sense is that Bills OC Brian Daboll wants the Giants’ head-coaching job and this isn’t a situation where he prefers the Dolphins’ job. Dunleavy says this is more about the Giants offering him the job.

Washington

Tom Pelissero reports that LB David Mayo signed a one-year veteran salary benefit deal with a full signing bonus. The maximum bonus on these deals for 2022 is $152,500 – an increase from the $137,500 limit over the past two years.