NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, J.J. McCarthy, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore revealed that new HC Ben Johnson has already addressed Moore’s bad body language this offseason.

“Just don’t do it,” Moore said, Johnson told him, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. ”Just keep it inside. Talk about it later. Just don’t put it on film. Don’t put it on TV. I did it once, and we nipped it in the bud, and it never happened again. I just said, ‘I ain’t never gonna do it again.’ Right now I don’t have goals, because I’m still learning everything and I don’t even know if I’m going to touch the ball as much as I did some years — or if I’m going to be used the same way.”

Packers

Packers WR/CB Bo Melton‘s younger brother, Max Melton, is a starter for the Cardinals at the position, and so it seems logical that Bo Melton could be able to make the transition to cornerback given his skillset.

“We just thought that if there is somebody that can potentially do both, he would be that guy,” Packers HC Matt LaFleur said, via The Associated Press. “I think a lot of it is just from his production on (special) teams and just his ability to make plays on teams.”

Vikings

Minnesota has allowed QB J.J. McCarthy to develop on his own and make mistakes along the way, rather than let C Ryan Kelly help him with defensive looks and protections.

“If you never have to do all of this,” Kelly said, via NY Times, “you’re looking through it like a tiny lens. In order to see the full picture, you have to have coaches who demand that of you. His development to understand is more important than me showing how capable I am. We want to push this guy, and he’s responded incredibly well. He’s a very smart guy.”

Vikings OC Wes Phillips said that McCarthy is right where he needs to be and where the team expected him to be as well.

“I think (J.J.) is right where he needs to be right now,” Phillips said. “And right where we thought he’d be. I don’t think he’d come up here and say he mastered the offense. Every rep is a learning rep.”