NFC Notes: D.J. Moore, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bears, Lions

Bears

When asked about Bears WR D.J. Moore getting just two targets in Week 1, OC Luke Getsy said the receiver and QB Justin Fields must continue to improve their chemistry to attack one-on-one situations.

“There were a couple opportunities where we’re dialing it up to maybe take a chance, even it if ends up being a one-on-one, 50/50-type of ball,” Getsy said, via NFL.com. “That’s part of that getting-to-know-each-other chemistry, trusting one another and all that stuff. We will (get that). He will continue to get better.”

Getsy reiterated he was disappointed by Moore’s lack of involvement and assured they are drawing up plays for him.

“Most definitely a disappointment,” Getsy said. “There’s a lot of reasons why things happen. Protection could’ve broken down on a particular play. Justin maybe just didn’t see something in a particular way. There’s a lot of things that go into it. We definitely are calling plays for DJ, and he knows that. He wasn’t frustrated by any of that. Sometimes, that’s just the way the coverage dictates where the quarterback has to go with the football, too.”

Getsy feels like they left a lot on the field and they did not do well enough sticking to the details.

“I felt like we left a lot out there,” Getsy said. “Our details were not good enough, and that’s kind of the underlying fact that showed up.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell plans on working rookie RB Jahmyr Gibbs more into the offensive gameplan this week.

“He’ll begin to get more touches now,” Campbell said, via Eric Woodyard of ESPN.

Lions OC Ben Johnson said Gibbs’ usage will be determined on a week-to-week basis depending on matchups and they’ll continue to integrate him into the offense.

“We will get Gibbs going as he gets more comfortable. We always have plays tagged for him going into the game, but we feel really strongly about [Lions running back] David [Montgomery] as well, so that whole combination, that one-two punch is really good for us,” Johnson said. “We had them both on the field at the same time a little bit last week. We’ll probably continue to do that over the course of the season, and we’ll see where Gibbs best suits us each week.”

Lions

