NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still thinks QB Dak Prescott played “outstanding” in Week 15 against the Jaguars despite throwing a game-ending pick-six. It should be pointed out that ball caromed off WR Noah Brown‘s hands first.

“We can win with him playing like that to be trite. I thought he played outstanding,” Jones said, via the Dallas Morning News. “As we see, he wasn’t playing against chopped liver out there. And, so, I thought he did play really well. I thought he made good decisions. Overall we can — if he plays like that, we can win most games.”

Prescott said he must do a better job of limiting turnovers.

“I take every loss on the chin,” Prescott said. “I think that’s my job as the quarterback to put us in positions to win and eliminate the mistakes and the potential chances to allow them to score after turnovers. That’s what’s frustrating about it. Whether it’s a tip ball, whether it’s an unfortunate interception, whatever it is, they all suck. And at the end of the day, I got to do a better job and that’s where it is.”

Jones added that he wants Prescott to continue being aggressive but to do it without committing turnovers.

“Certainly those interceptions can neutralize great execution and effort in other parts of the game. And that’s being trite,” Jones said. “I can tell you right now the definition of aggressiveness does not have to include turnovers. Aggressive does not. And I do like aggressiveness without turnovers.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts said he isn’t concerned about his recent shoulder injury: “It’s not the first time I’ve had dings I’ve had to overcome, been in these types of situations. It just so happens to be public… Nothing changes about this other than the publicity of it.” (Zach Berman)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones said he has a better understanding of how to protect the football and execute in critical situations.

“I’ve gotten a better idea of what does win in the NFL,” Jones said, via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post. “A lot of times, it’s not what you would think. It has a lot to do with taking care of the ball, staying in good situations for the offense, executing on critical downs and scoring in the red zone.”

Bills HC Brian Daboll credits Jones for developing as a quarterback and limiting turnovers while being one of the most active running quarterbacks in the league.

“Give credit to him,” Daboll said. “He has to take care of the ball in the pocket, and he has to be the one to make good decisions when he’s under pressure. We try to do things that accentuate his strengths. I think he can throw it on all three levels, but there’s a way to play each game against each opponent based on what they have defensively, how their rush is, what their corners look like.”

When comparing to Bills QB Josh Allen, Daboll recalls that Allen progressively improved during his time in Buffalo and thinks Jones has done well to “grasp information” in order to develop.

“I was with him for four years and each year we took a little bit of a step,” Daboll said. “[Jones’] ability to grasp information and then go out there and perform what we’re asking him to do … I think he’s made steps each way.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants’ release of LB Tae Crowder was based on performance after being inactive in Week 15. Crowder

was based on performance after being inactive in Week 15. Crowder Giants DC Wink Martindale said he is “very comfortable” giving veteran LB/S Landon Collins a “more substantial role” in their defense. (Pat Leonard)

said he is “very comfortable” giving veteran LB/S a “more substantial role” in their defense. (Pat Leonard) Giants HC Brian Daboll said that G Joshua Ezeudu neck injury is considered “more of a long-term” issue but it is not a career-threatening. (Leonard)