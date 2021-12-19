NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Washington

“I think everyone wants to point at Dak,” Jones said via NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport. “But offense is 11 men, a team game. Obviously, he’s not going to point the finger at anyone. He’s the last one to point a finger at another person. That’s why he’s so well respected. But this is an offensive thing, not a Dak thing. This is an offense that’s going to get back and get continuity and get cadence and good things will happen.”

Jones added that Prescott’s calf injury isn’t the only variable. The Cowboys have had to shuffle a lot of players in and out at both offensive line and wide receiver, which has an impact on the offense’s execution.

“I think it’s about continuity,” Jones said. “If you know offensive football, it’s more than just one guy. The QB may look horrible throwing to a receiver, but did the receiver run the right route? Now, Dak is never going to say that, he’s not going to point fingers. That’s why everyone thinks so much of him. But it’s about getting together as an offensive unit.”

“We’re hard at it,” Jones added. “We feel like we can play better than we’ve done this year. Through eight or nine games, we were the No. 1 team in the league on offense. Now, we’re No. 2. At the same time, we understand the bar is set high.”

According to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott and OT La’el Collins were each fined $10,300 for unnecessary roughness last week.

Cowboys S Malik Hooker was fined $5,111 for his late hit on Washington WR Adam Humphries in Week 14. (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys' HC Mike McCarthy spoke about RB Ezekiel Elliott's injured knee after the game: "I think Zeke's kind of turned the corner there. I think the brace, as he said, makes it more stable." (Michael Gehlken)

Elliott himself mentioned the return of RB Tony Pollard to the lineup: "It definitely felt good to have Tony back. The dude is so explosive. He runs so hard. He's so elusive. It was definitely good to have him back." (Gehlken)

Pollard on how he expects his foot injury to affect him moving forward: "Probably just load management throughout the week at practice. As far as game day, I think I should be pretty good from here on out." (Gehlken)

Washington HC Ron Rivera says the “numbers are trending up” for quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen, returning from the COVID list, adding that it is difficult to predict what will happen in the coming days prior to the game. (Mike Garafolo)