NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Devin White, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury is very excited about what he is seeing so far from running backs Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson, noting that Ekeler has not lost a step since coming over from the Chargers.

“I watch him [Ekeler] and I’m like, ‘This guy is tremendous.’ So, I’m not sure what it was last year, but he hasn’t lost a step,” Kingsbury said, via CommandersWire.com. “He’s as quick and as fast and as strong as I’ve seen him. Have just been really pleased. I didn’t study him much in free agency. I didn’t think he’d be there and he was there late, and once we got him, ‘This is unbelievable that we got this guy and he is in this form.’ The compliment of him (Ekeler) and B-Rob is great. You have a power back who has great hands, and then you have a quick-twitch, smaller guy who’s been a 100-catch guy in the NFL. So, couldn’t be more pleased with that one-two punch and the different things that we’ll be able to do with both those guys.”

Kingsbury also likes what he sees from third-round OT Brandon Coleman from TCU.

“Anything we ask Brandon to do, he’s shown up, and he’s tried it,” Kingsbury said of Coleman. “A lot of times with young rookies, they’re used to a certain technique that may not be able to work at this level, and so you got to adjust it. And he’s tried to do it exactly how we’ve coached and he’s a tremendous athlete and works his tail off. So, we like his progress. He’s got a good room too that’s bought into him and have really helped kind of guide him through this first training camp.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott wants WR CeeDee Lamb to get paid as quickly as possible so he can return to the team.

“I know y’all want to ask, I got urgency for it to happen,” Prescott said, via PFT.

Eagles

Eagles LB Devin White said the one-year, $4 million contract he signed with Philadelphia was not his best offer in free agency. He added that he was more concerned with joining a playoff contender to get his career back on track.

“I took less because I felt it was a better situation,” White said, via the Tampa Bay Times. “That lets you know it ain’t about the money. It ain’t ever been about the money. It’s about being in the right situation, the right environment. and being able to have fun.”

White added that someone in the Buccaneers organization was pressuring him to play through a painful foot injury last season, even at a point when he felt he couldn’t play any longer.

“That’s kind of when it went real downhill,” White mentioned of his situation in Tampa. “It was already downhill when I asked for the trade. . . . Everybody loved me at first, but when I asked for the trade and tried to do what was best for me, that turned everybody against me. Not everybody, but some higher-up people.”

Eagles DC Vic Fangio on CB Quinyon Mitchell on focusing on one position instead of playing outside and slot: "That would be ideal. It may not be practical. We may have to play him at nickel." (Jeff McLane)