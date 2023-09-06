NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Logan Ryan, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders announced the following coaching promotions: Juan Castillo to run game coordinator, Randy Jordan to senior offensive assistant/RB coach, Travelle Wharton to OL coach, and Todd Storm to TE coach.

to run game coordinator, to senior offensive assistant/RB coach, to OL coach, and to TE coach. The Commanders worked out DB Keidron Smith and LB Kyle Soelle, via Aaron Wilson. Smith later signed to the practice squad.

Cowboys

David Moore, citing a source with knowledge of his injury, reports an MRI confirmed Cowboys LG Tyler Smith suffered a hamstring strain.

suffered a hamstring strain. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said Dak Prescott’s next contract is always on his mind and will eventually get done: “We expect Dak to be with us a long time.” ( QB’s next contract is always on his mind and will eventually get done: “We expect Dak to be with us a long time.” ( Jon Machota

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said sixth-round CB Tre Hawkins was impressive throughout their offseason program and praised his intelligence on the field.

“Tre has had a good camp. I think he’s improved since he’s been here. He’s got the right mindset,” Daboll said, via GiantsWire. “It’s early in his career, very early in his career, but he works hard, he understands our defense and he will have his challenges throughout the year, but he’s done a good job with what we are looking for in terms of his intelligence, his dependability and he’s earned his role relative to what we are going to ask him to do.”

Daboll credited GM Joe Schoen and their scouting department for identifying Hawkins as a late-round prospect.

“I think again just credit goes to (general manager) Joe (Schoen) and the scouting staff. We brought him for a 30 visit, got to meet with him there. There is a long process relative to the evaluation part of it and then once you get here, it really doesn’t matter how you get here. Free agency, late pick, UDFA, high pick, it’s all what you do when you are here. He’s earned what he’s got,” said Daboll.

Daboll reiterated Hawkins has shown the right mindset since joining the team.

“I’d just say each and every day there’s an evaluation throughout camp from OTAs all the way through of basically how you perform on the field when you have an opportunity to perform. I think, again, he’s improved. Are you going to say he’s there? No. He’s a young player that has earned his role. He’s going to continue to work hard to try to get better. He has the right mindset. That’s what we hope for all of our players,” Daboll said.

According to Aaron Wilson, the Giants worked out wide receivers Johnny Kind , Cam Sims (signed), and Shi Smith .

, (signed), and . Free agent DB Logan Ryan’s grievance with the Giants has been settled, with New York now carrying a $1.5 million cap charge this year from the settlement. They carried a $1.2 million cap charge last year while the grievance was pending and Ryan is ultimately receiving $2.7 million from the team. (Dan Duggan)