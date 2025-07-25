NFC Notes: Dak Prescott, Rob Havenstein, Cowboys, Panthers, Rams

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott is still under fire from some after signing a large contract and never delivering a Super Bowl to the city of Dallas in return.

“[Criticism] comes with the territory,” Prescott told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS. “That comes with the $60 million. It is what it is. And if I’m sensitive to the truth, then I’ve got a problem with life. Nobody’s more upset; nobody’s more pissed; nobody’s more disappointed about that than I am. Nobody wants to win more than me. I have the proof in what I do, in my hours and my habits of preparation. I understand it’s a team game, but at the end of the day, the quarterback is paid to fill in those gaps, and when you’re not playing well, to understand that and to bring the team back. And have I done that when I needed to? Absolutely not in those crucial times. And if I had, the record wouldn’t be 2-5. That’s being a realist. However, I know what I put into this game. I do it all for a purpose. And when I go through the fire, that just says it’s shaping up what’s to come. I would bet on myself, and I’d bet on the work that I put into this thing any day. And trust me I’d give the money I make to win and be broke. I’m not sensitive to it. It is what it is. And trust me, that’s my point. Nobody’s more disappointed than I am about that. All that does is that elevates the work that I put into this and how I approach it.”

Prescott now says his hamstring is back to full health and he has no concerns regarding the criticism that will surround him going forward in an offense full of new additions.

“What I’ve been through in life, [criticism] doesn’t affect me,” Prescott added. “It comes with the territory. It comes with $60 million [a year as the league’s highest-paid player]. I get to live out my dream. They get to continue to make judgements. And if that’s talking negative on me, that’s them. I have the pen in my hand. I’m going to work. It’s being confident and knowing that I can get better.”

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said he is excited about their competition at receiver and thinks their battles throughout the roster will create a good team.

“I’m excited about it,” Morgan said, via PanthersWire. “I’m excited not just about the receiving corp, but in other areas as well. It’s gonna be a really good competition, and that’s what we want on this roster. We wanna create competition. I think that just brings out the best in everybody. So yeah, I’m just excited to watch it and see how it unfolds.”

As for Carolina’s defensive secondary, Morgan said he’s seeing “continuous growth” in their offseason program.

“We have a lot of young, talented guys that we’re excited about on the roster,” Morgan said. “I’m just lookin’ for continuous growth on a daily basis. Just see them go out there, see them get better every single day. We’re excited about ’em, but again, they gotta put the work in and I know they’re up for that challenge.”

Rams

Rams OL Rob Havenstein feels good entering his 11th year in the NFL after what he called a successful offseason.

“(Shoulders are doing) good, feel good,” Havenstein said, via the team’s website. “Strong, healthy. Kind of hit my benchmark for what I wanted to do for upper body strength. Feel ready to go play football. I’ve never been the world’s biggest bencher anyway, so we’ll save that for the other guys. I just kind of go out and play football. But feeling pretty good.”

Havenstein still has the same mentality entering camp as he always has, but he’s making sure he prepares physically properly as well.

“Mentally, you try not to let it change too much. You’re still taking all the notes you can,” Havenstein said. “On the physical side of things, it’s taking account of the body of work that I already have and trying to stay as fresh for as long as possible, but still continuing to grow and make sure I get all the work I need to make sure I feel good about playing ball.”