NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Cam Skattebo, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

The Cowboys still have a pressing need at wide receiver behind CeeDee Lamb. Owner Jerry Jones said they are continuing to examine ways they can improve the team.

“We’ll continue to always look to improve our football team,” Jones said, via Todd Archer of ESPN.

Cowboys’ executive Stephen Jones said third-year WR Jalen Brooks and second-year WR Ryan Flournoy have the potential to become their second receiver, but he doesn’t think they are there yet.

“Those guys have potential to be a No. 2, but they’re not there yet. They haven’t done it. They haven’t hit that level yet. And that’s why we have had an interest in upgrading that room,” Stephen Jones said. “But I think once you get to three, four, five — the positions you try to fill — I think that receiving corps checks all those boxes.”

Jerry Jones admitted the addition of a capable receiver would’ve made their depth at the position look better with Jalen Tolbert and Jonathan Mingo.

“It definitely was a big-time thought, that the train has not left the station if improvement is needed from what we got on campus [at receiver].”

Eagles

The Eagles opted not to draft a tight end, prompting GM Howie Roseman to comment on TE Dallas Goedert, who is entering the final year of his contract.

“Dallas is part of the team as we speak. Obviously, as we go forward, we’re going to continue to address things on this team and right now nothing further,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll both weighed in on their excitement in drafting RB Cam Skattebo.

“One of our favorite players in the draft, just the way he plays, the mentality he plays with, the toughness, the competitiveness, the grit,” Schoen told reporters after the draft, via GiantsWire.com. “Good hands out of the backfield, as well. Just a darned good football player, so we were excited to get him.”

“He plays with great contact balance. He’s tough as nails. You can use him a variety of ways. Pass game, he can catch, he can run routes, he can throw the ball, as you’ve seen on one of those, and he’s got very good vision and quick feet,” Daboll added. “He’s a 220-pound back who runs with power, toughness and has the type of personality that I think Joe did a great job of, along with the scouts, of bringing in guys that have a lot of toughness. Toughness all the way through the draft was something that we have talked about, both mental and physical. I think Skattebo has got both.”