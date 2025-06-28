NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Javon Kinlaw, Dak Prescott, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington signed DT Javon Kinlaw in free agency, reuniting him with DL coach Darryl Tapp from their time together in San Francisco. Kinlaw had great things to say about Tapp and shared his excitement to work together again.

“Coming from a guy who actually knows me pretty well, even outside of the game of football, it’s always a beautiful thing,” Kinlaw said, via Zach Selby of the team’s website. “He knows what he’s getting when it comes to me. I’m excited, for sure, because he brings a lot of energy.”

Heading into his age-28 season, Kinlaw spoke on the importance of the organization’s belief in him and vowed to continue to improve.

“These people, they believe in me over here. They see the progression. Every year, I’m looking to get better. Every year, I’ve gotten better. I’m gonna continue to get better, and I’m just happy that it’s here that I get to showcase that.”

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott remains committed to his goal of winning a Super Bowl with Dallas and believes that HC Brian Schottenheimer has the ability to help the team achieve the feat.

“I wanna win a championship,” Prescott said, via the team’s website. “The legacy and the things, and whatever comes after I finish playing, will take care of itself. I wanna win a championship. Be damned if it’s just for my legacy, for this team, for my personal being, for my sanity — the legacy will take care of itself. I have to stay where my feet are.”

“It starts with personnel,” Prescott noted on being pleased with the team’s direction. “The changes we’ve made and not just on offense, but on defense as well — bringing in people, obviously, George really opens up things for all those other receivers [alongside CeeDee Lamb]. I think it just gives them a safety net to go earn, and to play free, and to go make a huge jump. Guys like (Jonathan) Mingo and (Jalen) Tolbert , and the way the (running) backs have approached this thing, I’m super excited. I think Schotty’s done a great job in minicamp of putting guys in places, putting guys in space and allowing guys to see how he’s gonna use them.”

Eagles

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert took a pay cut and remained with the defending Super Bowl champions this offseason, but made an appearance on ESPN in which he talked about his excitement for the way new OC Kevin Patullo plans to get him the ball this coming season.

“I’m really excited for Kevin,” Goedert said on ESPN’s NFL Live. “He’s been with us since Sirianni got here. He’s waited his turn to get this opportunity. Throughout OTAs, I’ve really loved what he’s doing with the offense. Little changes here and there and I’m really excited for the opportunity just to — with the connection I grew with him the last four years. What he sees in me in different ways that he’s going to get me the ball I’m really excited for.”