NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Travis Hunter, Cowboys’ Draft, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on the team possibly trading up in the draft from pick 12: “I don’t necessarily see us moving up, based on how the board is coming together.” ( Jon Machota

A league executive doesn’t think the Cowboys are all-in on winning after another quiet offseason: “They are a well-run team, but what they want to do and what their fans want them to do are two different things right now. They are more serious about staying relevant and keeping that brand up high than they are about winning.” (Mike Sando)

Another executive believes DE Micah Parsons will eventually get the contract he wants if he’s willing to wait out owner Jerry Jones : “If you wait out Jerry (Jones), he will pay. But there are people who think Parsons is ‘out there’ a little bit and might not be worth paying at the highest level, so it will be interesting to see where Dallas falls on that.” (Sando)

will eventually get the contract he wants if he’s willing to wait out owner : “If you wait out Jerry (Jones), he will pay. But there are people who think Parsons is ‘out there’ a little bit and might not be worth paying at the highest level, so it will be interesting to see where Dallas falls on that.” (Sando) Nick Eatman of the team’s site writes Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland drew comparisons to DeMarcus Lawrence when he was drafted in 2024 for his run-stopping ability and disruption in the backfield.

drew comparisons to when he was drafted in 2024 for his run-stopping ability and disruption in the backfield. Eatman expects Kneeland to get a chance for a consistent role, given he’s a former second-round pick entering the second year of his career.

Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown believes he’ll start off the season on the PUP list: “Nowadays, being young in my career, it’s something that you don’t want to rush. I’ll probably start off on the PUP list, but I’m not throwing away starting off in Week 1. I’m never throwing that out the door. I’m working for it.” (RJ Ochoa)

believes he’ll start off the season on the PUP list: “Nowadays, being young in my career, it’s something that you don’t want to rush. I’ll probably start off on the PUP list, but I’m not throwing away starting off in Week 1. I’m never throwing that out the door. I’m working for it.” (RJ Ochoa) Kentucky LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson had a formal Combine interview with the Cowboys. (Justin Melo)

Eagles

Eagles GM Howie Roseman was asked at a press conference if the uncertainty surrounding TE Dallas Goedert would impact the team’s draft plans.

“The way we look at the draft is it’s a separate entity to anything else that’s going on,” Roseman said, via Pro Football Talk. “We’ve got to make good decisions in the draft based on who the players are that are available in the draft. We can’t make up any positions and make them better than they’re not. We have to really have a true process. So, it really doesn’t affect us. We try to do as much as we can at any position in free agency to try to make sure that we’re not in a position where there are needs.”

Giants

The Giants could be in a position to take WR/CB Travis Hunter at No. 3 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft. Giants HC Brian Daboll said they would evaluate Hunter at both positions if they plan to take him.

“We’ll evaluate him at both spots,” Daboll said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Daboll mentioned that evaluating Hunter “takes a long time” because of the volume of film he has available.

“Well, it takes a long time to evaluate because there’s a lot of tape,” Daboll said. “It’s really remarkable what he has done and the ability to perform at that level, not really getting rest. So he’s been a fun player to evaluate and to meet and talk with. He’s a heck of a player.”

Penn State DE Abdul Carter could also fall to New York in the first round. Daboll said they are still gathering information on Carter, but pointed out they can take the best player available.

“We’re still gathering that information,” Schoen said. “Again, we’re in a position where we can take who we think is the best football player at that time.”