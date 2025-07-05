NFC Notes: Dallas Goedert, Tyrone Tracy, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders LB Frankie Luvu, Jr. said the team has unfinished business after falling short last year.

“I know it’s unfinished business,” Luvu said, via the team’s website. “We left a lot out there last year, but last year was last year. This year is a new beginning, new start.”

Luvu has spent this off-season focused on fine-tuning his body in preparation for the season.

“Mostly my eating and taking care of my body,” Luvu said. “The extra work outside of the work.”

Eagles

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert reworked his contract to remain in Philadelphia and hopes to win another Super Bowl with the team.

“Yeah, so when I got drafted a year after they won the Super Bowl, I was able to experience the fun parts of a Super Bowl the year after winning the Super Bowl. After we won and the opportunity to run it back again to see the banner drop, it just wouldn’t have felt — it would have felt I was missing on a lot not being there to see all that stuff,” Goedert said, via Around The NFL. “I got a lot of love for the city of Philadelphia, the ownership all the way to the cooks in the building. I got a great relationship with all of them. So, I figured for me it was best to work out a deal, so I could stay there and be with the people I find that are important and try to win another one.”

Giants

Giants RB Tyrone Tracy Jr. is entering the second year of his career after recording 839 rushing yards and five touchdowns, to go along with 284 receiving yards and one touchdown. He’s focused on becoming a more “consistent” player in 2025.

“I think consistency is the best thing that shows up in the NFL. When you look at all of the great running backs, they’re very consistent year after year after year. So that’s what I want to be,” Tracy said, via GiantsWire. “I want to be one of the great New York Giants running backs that’s come through here, but it starts with consistency, and that’s going to start at practice every day.”

Tracy also finished with five fumbles last season. He’s been working on his grip, including buying a grip strengthener.

“First of all, it starts on the football field. Every time I’m holding the ball, or I get the ball, whatever it is, making sure I’m carrying it the right way,” Smith said. “And then I also bought, I don’t know if y’all know what it is, but it’s a little grip strengthener off Amazon that I use every night. It just helps me. Also, it just makes sure that I’m being fundamentally sound when I’m holding the ball as well. So again, just take your coaching and the meeting room to the field.”