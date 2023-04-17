NFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Aidan Hutchinson, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions’ new DL coach John Scott Jr. is excited to work with DE Aidan Hutchinson and thinks his ceiling is “as high as he wants it to be.”

“The guy’s a high-motor guy,” Scott said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “He was extremely productive in college and I’ve watched his games from the NFL, he still plays that way. I think the ceiling’s as high as he wants it to be. He’s a talented guy and he works at it, so super excited to get with him and help him go where he wants to go.”

Lions’ senior defensive assistant John Fox called Hutchinson an “impact player” and expects him to continue building off of a strong rookie season.

“He’s an impact player,” Fox said. “I think the fact that he’s kind of a homegrown kid as well I think adds to the allure. And he’s a guy that works hard. You see a lot of strain in his game when you look at him on tape. I just met him a couple days ago for the first time as a Lion, but you see great potential. He had a very, very good rookie season and I think he’ll just be that much better for it, those experiences, and he’ll just get better and better. But he’s an outstanding prospect, an outstanding player and look for a lot of improvement.”

Scott said he wants “as many good defensive linemen” on their team as possible and is confident HC Dan Campbell and GM Brad Holmes will make the right choices.

“I’ll take as many good defensive linemen I can take,” Scott said. “Obviously, coach Campbell and Brad, they got this thing handled for us so they’ll make the right moves for it. But selfishly, you take as many good defensive lineman that you can take.”

Tom Pelissero reports that Clark Phillips III is visiting the Utah CBis visiting the Jaguars today and the Lions.

Syracuse CB Garrett Williams had a top-30 visit with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson)

had a top-30 visit with the Lions. (Aaron Wilson) Arkansas LB Drew Sanders had a top 30 visit with the Lions. (Dave Birkett)

Packers

Ryan Fowler reports that Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White has visited with the Giants, Packers, and Raiders.

has visited with the Giants, Packers, and Raiders. Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson had a top-30 visit with the Packers. (Ian Rapoport)

had a top-30 visit with the Packers. (Ian Rapoport) The Packers had a formal Combine interview with Cincinnati TE Josh Whyle and later hosted him for a top 30 visit. (Bill Huber)

and later hosted him for a top 30 visit. (Bill Huber) Green Bay hosted LSU DT Jaquelin Roy for a top-30 visit. (Zach Kruse)

Vikings

There are a few veteran players on the Vikings who remain in limbo ahead of the 2023 season, including RB Dalvin Cook. Though he had a $2 million guarantee vest back in March, he’s still due $10.4 million total, the rest of which isn’t guaranteed. The Vikings also made it a point to re-sign RB Alexander Mattison to a two-year, $7 million deal, which would be an interesting allocation of resources if they planned to keep Cook. Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah kind of danced around the question of Cook’s status and whether Mattison’s signing impacts him.

“You know, I think that’s — I think in theory they could exist, of course,” Adofo-Mensah said via Pro Football Talk. “Different style of backs. Again, we talk about the systems we’re trying to play. Together, they’re different style of backs. They could fit complementary together, for sure.”

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer mentions the best outcome for Vikings RB Dalvin Cook might be agreeing to a pay cut to stay in Minnesota in 2023 for less money. He’s due $10.4 million right now, only $2 million of which is guaranteed.

might be agreeing to a pay cut to stay in Minnesota in 2023 for less money. He’s due $10.4 million right now, only $2 million of which is guaranteed. Ryan Fowler reports that Utah LB Mohamoud Diabate had top-30 visits with the Chargers and Vikings.

had top-30 visits with the Chargers and Vikings. Vikings WR K.J. Osborn on RB Dalvin Cook being absent from the team’s OTA’s on Monday: “That’s the NFL. He’s going through whatever his situation is. He’s handling it the best that he can … I just leave that stuff for the people upstairs, and I’m sure it will work out.” (Kevin Seifert)

on RB being absent from the team’s OTA’s on Monday: “That’s the NFL. He’s going through whatever his situation is. He’s handling it the best that he can … I just leave that stuff for the people upstairs, and I’m sure it will work out.” (Kevin Seifert) Vikings S Lewis Cine is still rehabbing his leg injury and has a goal of being ready to go for Week 1. (Seifert)