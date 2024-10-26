NFC Notes: Dalvin Cook, Jared Goff, Cowboys, Lions, Vikings

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was asked what the team does best right now: “I’ll be very candid with you – every aspect needs improvement from where I thought I would be, we (thought) would be, (and) I know where players and coaches where they would be. That not discouraging to me at all.” (Todd Archer)

Dallas HC Mike McCarthy was asked if RB Dalvin Cook will have a role in Week 8: "I think the biggest thing for us is we're taking the full week. Dalvin is ready. I really like the work that he's putting in. … I think he's definitely in position to (play)." (Jon Machota)

Lions

When appearing on the Rich Eisen Show, Lions HC Dan Campbell compared Jared Goff to a prime former Saints QB Drew Brees.

“I was fortunate to be around Drew Brees as a player and as a coach for a combination of six years,” Campbell said, via PFT. “When you’re around that type of player it’s rare. To see the professionalism, the work that goes into it, the process, the competitiveness, and there’s things about Goff that remind me of him. He’s got a workman’s attitude, he’s blue collar in that way, a quiet confidence, he doesn’t get frazzled, he’s tough, he’s seeing it. Because of that, we’ve put a lot on him.”

Campbell reiterated his confidence in Goff.

“Our guy is playing at a high level. I’m really not surprised, just because I know what he’s put into it, and he’s an accurate passer. He’s a dude, man,” Campbell said.

Vikings

Vikings DC Brian Flores said he feels incredibly welcomed by the entire state of Minnesota after being brought onto HC Kevin O’Connell‘s coaching staff last offseason.

“Minnesota has welcomed me with open arms,” Flores said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN. “Me and my family, they’ve shown us a lot of love, and I’m showing Minnesota a lot of love back. And really that’s talking about the state and the people here, but obviously this building as well.”

Vikings DBs coach Daronte Jones doesn’t think Flores’ time as the Dolphins’ head coach is his motivating factor to be successful in Minnesota.

“It’s just not his ‘why,'” Jones said. “He’s deserving to accomplish that again and get that opportunity, but it’s not a driving force and not something we ever talk about.”

Vikings S Josh Metellus reiterated that Flores is only focused on “coaching good football” and isn’t concerned about his past in Miami.

“Honestly that might be what the media is worried about, but what we see is a guy who is just worried about coaching good football. He’s the Vikings’ defensive coordinator and wants to win doing that.”

Vikings OT Brian O’Neill described how tough it will be to lose LT Christian Darrisaw: “Anytime you lose one of the best players at his position in the NFL for any period of time, even if it’s just a half, that will be felt. We’re going to have to lift him up. He knows he’s got a lot of support here.” (Andrew Krammer)