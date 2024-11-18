NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore continues to support rookie QB Caleb Williams despite the change to Thomas Brown as the team’s offensive coordinator.

“You got to have support for him, no matter what,” Moore said of Williams. “He’s going out there, busting his butt, trying to learn everything at once, and the defenses are throwing a lot at him. So, you can’t really be mad at him. You just got to still back him.”

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell said he hopes to see more efficiency from the offense over the second half of the season.

“I want to feel like we can get our efficiency back offensively,” he said, via the team’s website. “Look, we’ve been efficient in spurts, and I’m not even talking where you’re scoring touchdowns every time. You just want to know you are getting out there converting first down, first down, first down. At least you’re moving the football because that gets us in a rhythm. I think that’s important and some of that is the fundamentals and details of what you do.”

Campbell isn’t too concerned with the overall flow of the offense and believes that the team will regain it soon enough.

“Don’t try to do too much early, let the game come to you,” he said. “If we convert the next first down then that gives us another three or four plays. Convert the next one get another three or four opportunities. Pretty soon you’re gaining momentum and we’re feeling good about that.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on the win over the Titans: “I felt like it was a game where we could have compressed a little more success, a couple of chunks on either side of the ball, and put the game away earlier. So proud we’ve been able to go on the road and get it done.” (Ben Goessling)

on the win over the Titans: “I felt like it was a game where we could have compressed a little more success, a couple of chunks on either side of the ball, and put the game away earlier. So proud we’ve been able to go on the road and get it done.” (Ben Goessling) Vikings RB Cam Akers was fined $6,544 for Unnecessary Roughness (use of the helmet), LB Blake Cashman was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (facemask), and OT Cam Robinson was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 10.