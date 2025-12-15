NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, D.J. Moore, Bears, Lions, Vikings

Bears

Bears WR D.J. Moore scored two touchdowns in Week 15’s win over the Browns after totaling three catches for 13 yards in the two games prior. Chicago HC Ben Johnson believes Moore has been playing at a high level every week; they just were able to get him in more advantageous situations this week compared to others.

“He’s been playing this way every week,” Johnson said, via ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “It’s just we haven’t been able to get the ball in his hands. We were able to target him a few more times, and he came through with some big plays for us. Sometimes these things come in bunches. You kind of have a dry spell, and then all of a sudden, he could come on hot here over the next three games and just really take off. That’s the way it tends to happen, which would be a good thing for us.”

Lions

The Lions’ playoff chances took a hit in Week 15 after a loss to the Rams, the top seed in the NFC. Detroit HC Dan Campbell doesn’t want them to get used to losing, and thinks it was a valuable lesson to see the best team in the NFC up close and personal.

“It can’t be OK. It should burn at you. It should eat you up. Do not go numb to the losing,” Campbell said, via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk. “Now you have first-hand knowledge of what the top of the NFC looks like. That’s them. So now you know. You know what it looks like you know what it is, and we’re not there right now. Doesn’t mean we can’t be, but now we know what it looks like. We’ve got to get better.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy on his celebration on his rushing touchdown in Week 15: “I did it in practice and I was told not to do it. So, just me being who I am, it’s like, ‘Oh, now I’m more enticed to do it.’ But if it’s that open, obviously just get in the end zone no matter what, and be coachable and do what my coach says.” (Kevin Seifert)