NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, J.J. McCarthy, Lions, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell praised RB David Montgomery for how he’s handled a reduced role and understands it’s not an easy situation.

“David’s a pro,” Campbell said, via Colton Pouncy of The Athletic. “He goes about his business; he handles it. I know that’s not easy. That’s not easy. … He’s a damn good back. Every good player wants their chance to help the team win and get some production, so I know it can’t be easy.”

Lions

The Lions couldn’t finish the comeback in Week 16 against the Steelers, where they had two potential game-winning touchdowns called back on the final drive for offensive pass interference. Detroit HC Dan Campbell feels they could have put themselves in better spots before that final drive, but quickly shifted his focus to taking care of business with slim playoff chances.

“We weren’t able to close it out. And at the end of the day, that’s on us,” Campbell said, via ESPN’s Eric Woodyard and Brooke Pryor. “We did that. We’re the ones who put ourselves in that position to where we had to try to score on the last play.”

“You can’t feel sorry for yourself. It doesn’t mean it doesn’t sting, it doesn’t feel bad. But we have nobody to blame but ourselves. It’s on us. And it’s also on us to finish. We’ve got two to go.”

Vikings

Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy left Sunday’s game with a right hand injury, and while x-rays today were negative, McCarthy’s status for next week is in doubt, according to HC Kevin O’Connell.

“It’s a bummer just because I’m having a blast coaching him,” O’Connell told ESPN. “And seeing the growth of a young player getting the opportunity to actually go out there and grow and develop. And I’ve been so proud of the way, really these last few weeks, he’s come back and just really shown some growth. So, you’d love to have him. Love to have him for two straight home games to finish [the season] and we’ll see where his hand’s at, and if he has the ability to play for us again. I sure hope so.”

“It sucks,” added Vikings RT Brian O’Neill. “With the strides he’s made the last few weeks, and even months, you hate to see it. The growth and trajectory that he’s been on recently has been fun to play with. It’s fun to be a part of. And that’s another one of the reasons why you see guys fighting through things to be able to play is because they want to be a part of it and we want to be out with him. Fingers crossed it’s not too bad.”