NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Jayden Reed, Christian Watson, Lions, Packers

Lions HC Dan Campbell expressed confidence that CB D.J. Reed (hamstring) and LB Malcolm Rodriguez (knee) will be available for Week 12 against the Giants, per Tim Twentyman.

Packers RB coach Ben Sirmans said he believes MarShawn Lloyd will play this season: “He’s pretty excited about some of the things he’s doing.” (Rob Demovsky)

Packers RB Josh Jacobs left Week 11 on the second play of the day after taking a shot to his knee. Jacobs described that his knee quickly swelled up and he "couldn't bend it," per Rob Demovsky.

Packers WR Jayden Reed was designated to return from injured reserve on Friday. Reed feels like he's an important part of their offense: "I think I'm definitely a piece that can help the team, man. I just hound myself on bringing juice, so I always say if you juiceless, you useless." (Matt Schneidman)

Reed has been recovering from a broken collarbone, but mentioned that he resumed running a while ago: "I've been working through some things for a while, like I've been running for a while to be honest, like for a few weeks now, so I don't think the conditioning standpoint is a problem or anything like that." (Rob Demovsky)

The Packers’ offense has failed to eclipse 300 yards over the last two weeks. Green Bay WR Christian Watson knows they have a strong offense, which has caused frustration when they cannot live up to their potential.

“We definitely know what we have, so it’s definitely frustrating sometimes when we’re not able to execute the way that we want,” Watson said, via Ralph Vacchiano of FoxSports. “We’ve got to get to the point where we’re consistently putting that on display and making the plays. That’s something we know. Potential means nothing if you never reach it. We understand that.”

Watson thinks they need to move on from their poor performances, but remains confident in their offense.

“Football’s an imperfect game, and you’ve got to have a short-term memory. But we know what we have. We know the potential. We’ve got to continue to take steps in the right direction to get there,” Watson said.

Packers C Sean Rhyan has no doubts about QB Jordan Love.

“I mean, shoot, every time,” Rhyan said. “He’s got that touch, he’s got that power, he’s got that good mix. He’s a good quarterback, man.”