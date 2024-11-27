NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, Josh Jacobs, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

After losing their fifth-straight game to fall to 4-7, Bears CB Jaylon Johnson isn’t looking to find positives through all the team struggles in his Chicago tenure.

“I’ve been in slumps four, five years in a row now,” Johnson said Monday, via Andrew Seligman of the Associated Press. “So, I mean at the end of the day, I don’t look for, ‘OK, what is going to be better in the future?’ … It will be better when it’s better. So, right now, it’s not better. That’s all I can go off of.”

Lions

Lions QB Jared Goff spoke about the team being unbeaten on the road this season.

“We are road warriors. We love it,” Goff said, via PFT. “We come together on the road, and we have an us-against-the-world mentality and it’s fun when we can get our own fans here. The way they show out, it’s really unbelievable. They do a hell of a job.”

Lions HC Dan Campbell said they haven’t fully discussed the possibility of signing free-agent QB Daniel Jones.

“We haven’t really talked about that,” Campbell said, via ProFootballTalk. “The name’s come up but it’s not like we’ve sat down and talked so I don’t want to give you a yes or a no.”

Jones wound up signing in the division when he joined the Vikings on Wednesday morning.

Campbell on the decision to waive DE James Houston: “It just never quite worked out. …Wish him the best of luck and sometimes you just need a fresh start.” (Colton Pouncy)

Packers

Packers CB Keisean Nixon said that RB Josh Jacobs told him that he wanted to continue his career together with him in Green Bay prior to signing with the Packers.

“As soon as they signed, they put us in a group chat and we was talking,” Nixon said, via The Athletic. “Josh actually called me before he even signed where he was going. He was like, ‘Man, I wanna play with you,’ and I told him that ‘it’s gonna be a big deal when you get here; it’s (not) gonna be like what we came from.’ We both came from the same organization. But it’s just something — it feel a little different when you put that ‘G’ on.”

Packers DL Kenny Clark said that Jacobs is invaluable to the offense as a whole as he’s capable of wearing down a defense late into the game and season.

“I brought him to the ground last year when he was with the Raiders,” Clark said. “I know exactly how it is, and it’s not easy. When we got him, I said, ‘Damn. We’ve got a real running back right now.’ … We’re going to need him, especially at the end of November and December, running the ball when it starts getting cold. Being able to hand a running back the ball 30 times a game is just huge.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur said that Jacobs and DB Xavier McKinney don’t only provide a spark on the field, they’re leaders in the locker room as well.

“They’ve obviously produced on the field, but I think just some of the stuff that you guys don’t get the opportunity to see, how they lead behind the scenes, has been pretty impressive,” LaFleur said. “I think it’s not only about all the talk, it’s about the action, and those guys back up what they say.”