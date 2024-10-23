NFC Notes: Dan Campbell, T.J. Hockenson, Matt LaFleur, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Detroit won their first game without DE Aidan Hutchinson against the Vikings in Week 7 with four sacks. Despite the win, Lions HC Dan Campbell believes they need to get more out of their pass rush to get where they want to be.

“There were some things where our coverage really had to — we asked them to do a lot, and they had to hold on a little bit,” Campbell said, via 97.1 The Ticket. “There was a number of things where we fabricated some rush, we got there a few times. To answer your question, we need just a little bit more. There was a couple of [plays] that did get long, a couple of these plays that you like to believe we can get somebody there just a little bit sooner.”

Packers

Green Bay took down the Texans in Week 7 after a dominant defensive outing where they held Houston QB C.J. Stroud under 100 passing yards. Packers HC Matt LaFleur praised DC Jeff Hafley but ensured to credit the entire defensive staff for their success.

“I think it’s not just him. It’s everybody, right, our whole defensive staff, but ultimately somebody’s got to put the plan together and call it,” LaFleur said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I thought considering all the circumstances — a really explosive offense, you had two drives start on the 11-yard line, another drive start on the 45-yard line — there’s just a lot of short fields in there. To be able to hold somebody to 22 points considering all those circumstances, I thought he was deserving of the game ball.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said they will determine this week whether they will activate TE T.J. Hockenson from injured reserve.

“It’s early. We’ll make that determination kind of as these next couple of days [go by],” O’Connell said, via ProFootballTalk. “As we put together game plans, we want to have a good feel for that. But, very much a possibility.”

O’Connell said he is feeling “very positive” about Hockenson being available for Week 9.

“If we can have him, great. If not, I do feel very positive about the [Week 9] Colts game, for sure,” O’Connell said. “But I’m not in a place yet to rule him out quite yet.”