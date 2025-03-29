NFC Notes: Dan Morgan, Sterling Shepard, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints Draft Visits

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Sterling Shepard ‘s one-year, $1.75 million contract includes a $1.5 million base salary, $500,000 of his base salary is guaranteed, and a $250,000 roster bonus, per Spotrac.

Iowa State WR Jaylin Noel plans to take an official 30 visit with the Buccaneers. (Justin Melo)

Texas State QB Jordan McCloud met with the Buccaneers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Pittsburgh WR Konata Mumpfield met with the Buccaneers at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

Panthers

Panthers GM Dan Morgan said the team won’t draft for need, especially with their first-round pick, after being asked if he’ll target a wide receiver early.

“Like I’ve said to you guys before, we’re gonna take the best players,” he said, via Panthers Wire. “So, however that ends up on the board, when it comes to Pick 8, Pick 8’s an offensive guy or a defensive guy—we’re just gonna draft the best player that we feel is gonna help our team, help our organization moving forward. And we’re really not gonna box ourselves in with any position or any need. I think that’s when you get yourself in trouble is when you do those types of things.”

Saints

The Saints hosted a dinner with several Georgia players before their pro day, including DE Mykel Williams and WR Arian Smith . (Nick Underhill)

and WR . (Nick Underhill) Ohio State DB Lathan Ransom met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline)

met with the Saints at his pro day. (Tony Pauline) Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty got dinner with Saints RB coach Joel Thomas before his pro day. (Jay Tust)

got dinner with Saints RB coach before his pro day. (Jay Tust) The Saints met with a group of Tennessee players, including RB Dylan Sampson , DT Elijah Simmons , and DT Omarr Norman-Lott , before their pro day. (Nick Underhill)

, DT , and DT , before their pro day. (Nick Underhill) William & Mary OT Charles Grant had a private meeting on campus with the Saints. (Nick Underhill)

had a private meeting on campus with the Saints. (Nick Underhill) Saints OL Dillon Radunz said guard is where he feels most comfortable — on either side. He said LG is obviously where there’s an open competition: “That’s where we’ll gun for right away and we’ll see what happens.” (Katherine Terrell)

said guard is where he feels most comfortable — on either side. He said LG is obviously where there’s an open competition: “That’s where we’ll gun for right away and we’ll see what happens.” (Katherine Terrell) The Saints are expected to have many of their top people at Ole Miss, including HC Kellen Moore , for Friday’s pro day, where QB Jaxson Dart will throw. (Nick Underhill)

, for Friday’s pro day, where QB will throw. (Nick Underhill) The Saints also hosted Texas A&M DT Shemar Turner on a 30 visit today. (Underhill)