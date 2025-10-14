NFC Notes: Dan Quinn, Brian Schottenheimer, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Washington fell to the Bears in Week 6 in a game where they turned the ball over twice after taking a 13-0 lead. Commanders HC Dan Quinn doesn’t think they deserved to win because of the amount of missed opportunities on both sides of the ball.

“We’ve continued that slow start, and we’ve become way too accustomed to digging ourselves out of holes,” Quinn said, via the Washington Post. “All three phases dug the hole, and all three phases helped get out, but we didn’t create enough takeaways. To finish minus-three, you really don’t deserve to win many games in that space. … We just honestly didn’t perform well enough.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels took credit for the handoff exchange that led to a fumble that set the Bears up in position to win the game in the final minutes of the fourth quarter: “I just lost the ball. Completely my fault. Didn’t give Bill a chance, so it’s my fault.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer doesn’t believe that the team’s loss to the Panthers was a schematic or personnel issue.

“Yeah, absolutely,” he responded Sunday afternoon when asked if he has the personnel to work with DC Matt Eberflus’ scheme, via NY Times. “No question about it. We gotta coach better. We gotta play better. We’re a physical football team. We didn’t show it (Sunday). Give them credit. We have to be better. And it’s not just the defense. It was the offense. Yeah, we threw the ball all over the yard and that was great. But at the end of the day, we want to be balanced, and we weren’t able to do that today. We got to look at that as an offensive staff and see what they did stop the run.”

Schottenheimer was later asked if the players believed in Eberflus’s system.

“That’s a bigger question,” Schottenheimer said. “I would think so. I would hope so. What are we six games in? Is that right? Six games. Yeah, I would think so. We plugged one hole in the passing game a couple weeks ago, right. Certainly, we’ve shown the ability to run the football. We’ve shown the ability to stop the run. But there’s a consistency that’s not showing up. We gotta be better. And that starts with me, that starts with the coaching staff to put these guys in the right position.”

Schottenheimer defended Eberflus and said that he’s a great coach and the team needs to play better complementary football.

“Matt’s a great coach,” he said. “He’s been around. Everywhere he’s ever been, he’s had good defenses. It’s not just Matt by himself. Matt’s trying. Players are trying. It’s not a lack of effort. This is not that. We have to be able to play more complementary defense. And early in the season, we were getting hurt throwing the football. This game, we got hurt running the football. We were not surprised. We need to tackle better. Our gap control is not very good right now. That’s the big thing I’d say, our gap control is not where it needs to be. We’re not fitting gaps right. Shoot, I think first half it seemed like there was almost probably 75-80 percent of their runs the guy was four or five yards before we had contact on him. That’s not good enough. We know that. And we’re going to address it.”

Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer said the Cowboys could open to practice window for LB DeMarvion Overshown in next week or two. Said Overshown has been getting some positive reports on his knee. (Todd Archer)

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he has a ton of confidence in OC Kevin Patullo and isn’t considering a change in playcallers.

“Yeah, like I said earlier, not in this sport is it ever on one person and we’re not in the business of assigning blame,” Sirianni said, via PFT. “We’re in the business of finding solutions. As we watched the tape today, it was a little on everything and that’s this game of team football. I know that we live in a world that wants to assign blame, point the finger, but that’s not the reality of what good teams do. That’s not reality of this sport, and we’ve got a lot of confidence in Kevin and the offensive staff and love some of the thoughts that we have.”