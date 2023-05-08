NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Cowboys were closely monitoring Mississippi State corner Emmanuel Forbes in round one of this year’s draft.

Fowler mentions that after the Bills traded up for TE Dalton Kincaid, Dallas found themselves deciding between Michigan defensive tackle Mazi Smith and Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron.

The Cowboys ultimately decided to draft Smith because they believe "an interior run defender with ability to push the pocket could be a missing piece."

Fowler adds that the Cowboys believe Texas linebacker DeMarvion Overshown can develop into an all-down linebacker because of his speed.

can develop into an all-down linebacker because of his speed. Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay recently mentioned TE Luke Schoonmaker during an appearance on 105.3 The Fan: “We feel like we got a player who not only can block but has the ability to affect the passing game.” (Cowboys Wire)

Eagles

Eagles LB Nolan Smith is hoping that he can ask veteran LB Haason Reddick a lot of questions during his first NFL season.

“I feel like [we] get knocked on the same thing,” Smith said, via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer. “Guys like us that are undersized, I want to know certain things about [Reddick’s] game, how he approaches the game, how does he study. There are so many questions that I’ve got to ask.”

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN writes that while the Eagles haven’t got a ton out of running backs in the receiving game, he expects that to change following the D’Andre Swift trade.

Fowler adds that Philadelphia could try to get a short-term extension done with Swift in the coming months, as he's in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Giants

Giants OC Mike Kafka thinks that QB Daniel Jones is a better quarterback than he ever was and was critical of those who have called Jones’ ability into question after he threw just 22 touchdown passes last season.

“Daniel’s a high-level professional quarterback,” Kafka told Steve Serby of the New York Post. “There’s really no comparison between him and me, he’s way ahead of me. There’s no set number on (touchdown passes). Each week will be a little bit different. I think we just gotta build off of (last year), continue to refine our details and our fundamentals, and get our guys in the best spot. We’ve stressed that, I think the players have bought into that, and so having the flexibility within our scheme to do that.”