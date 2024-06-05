NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Dan Quinn, Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Dan Quinn spent two seasons on legendary HC Nick Saban’s staff on the Dolphins from 2005-2006. Quinn recalled what it was like working under Saban and what he learned from one of the best coaches ever.

“It was like going to get your PhD in football,” Quinn said, via Ben Standig of The Athletic. “The details he went through. Knowing every part of the program he touched.”

“I always felt like he was never rushed. He just stayed in rhythm, and that’s not an easy skill to have. I just saw it over and over again. He always had a plan for how to do it. I learned a lot from him.”

Commanders fifth-round S Dominique Hampton loves the fit in Quinn’s system: “I’ve been watching Dan Quinn’s defense and how he runs it, and I just feel like I fit what my position says because I am going to glove up tight ends, and I’m going to be physical in the run game.” (Commanders’ YouTube)

Eagles

With a new contract coming soon, Eagles WR DeVonta Smith said “you can’t be counting the pockets of others” when gauging what a deal for himself might look like. (Brooks Kubena)

Philadelphia DB James Bradberry was present at OTAs on Tuesday and worked with the safeties. (Zach Berman)

was present at OTAs on Tuesday and worked with the safeties. (Zach Berman) New Eagles OL Mekhi Becton was getting reps at LG on Tuesday. (Berman)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones reiterated his belief that he will be ready to go for Week 1.

“No, I don’t have any doubt about it right now,” Jones said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Jones also talked about New York’s rumored interest in a quarterback in the past draft.

“I don’t think you can take anything personally at this level. How exactly it happened and what happened, I’m not sure I know, I’m not sure you know. At the end of the day, I’m focused on playing good football.”

Giants HC Brian Daboll gave an update on the health and status of Jones.

“He looks good. We’re not putting him in some team stuff, but he’s making progress. That’s why we’ve got him in 7-on-7. . . . We’ll take it day-by-day. If he can do more, he’ll do more,” Daboll said, via Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports.