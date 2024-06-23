NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Jayden Daniels, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders first-round QB Jayden Daniels told reporters during minicamp that he still has a “long way to go” with his development.

“I ain’t a star quarterback yet,” Daniels said, via John Keim of ESPN. “I got long way to go. I’m a rookie.”

Commanders RT Andrew Wylie has been impressed with Daniels’ delivery and approach in practice.

“Dude can sling it, man,” Wylie said. “He makes it look easy; something about his game is just special. … He is smiling, calling plays, making sure everyone’s on the same page, and it’s a special way that he commands the huddle and the respect of the group. I know it’s early, but I’m excited blocking for him.”

Daniels is looking to “soak up” knowledge over the offseason and learn from Washington’s routines.

“If you really, really want to be successful, you want to learn, you want to be a pro at the highest level, you got to take knowledge of people, learn from their routines,” Daniels said. “I just want to learn how to go out there and be a pro. And I’m just trying to soak up as much knowledge as possible.”

Cowboys

Cowboys third-round OL Cooper Beebe outlined the style of play he’s bringing to Dallas but remains focused on proper technique. Beebe also discussed his use of IQ to succeed on the field.

“I would say I’m a pretty nasty guy,” Beebe said, via ESPN’s Todd Archer. “I’m a dude that tries to ‘dirt’ people anytime I can, but I’m also a dude that focuses on technique. I have that kind of mindset that I want to dirt dudes any time I can. So it’s kind of that nasty play style.”

“That’s something I definitely focus on a lot. Just understanding what the defense is showing me, what the defensive line is and how they’re lining up. How is the linebacker’s alignment? And what’s that telling me and what was the safety rotation telling me? I think there’s a lot of stuff that I really look for when I’m out there that I’ve learned throughout my time at Kansas State, which is going to transition well into the NFL.”

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll held QB Daniel Jones out of full team drills during mandatory minicamp as he recovers from a torn ACL.

“He’s not too happy about it,” Daboll said, via the New York Post.

“No, I wasn’t pumped up, but I’m not the coach, I don’t make those calls,” Jones noted on the situation. “I understand Dabs wanted to get a lot of teamwork, and that’s what they did. Yeah, it wasn’t my favorite thing, but that’s not my job.”

Jones expects to be ready for day one of training camp in the fall: “The knee feels good. Really good. Every week I’ve continued to feel better and better and taken steps. I’m doing a lot of the same things I’ve been doing but doing them better and feeling sharper, cleaner with a lot of my cuts. Kind of working on getting that explosiveness back and then taking steps and improving my change of direction and cutting from even where it was before the injury.” (Jordan Raanan)