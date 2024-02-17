NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Kliff Kingsbury, Mike Zimmer, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Raiders HC Antonio Pierce discussed how Commander’s part-owner Magic Johnson recruited OC Kliff Kingsbury to Washington.

“National Football League, not for long,” Pierce said, via Commanders Wire. “So, you’re right; I thought we had a guy, but not for long. Til you put pen to paper, that’s the one thing I’ve learned. No different than in free agency. Teams are recruiting, and things are going on. Listen, Magic Johnson is pretty good. I guess he can still dish it out a little bit. If I’m losing to Magic, I’m ok with that. At the end of the day, if it’s not meant to be, it’s not meant to be. That’s fine.”

Cowboys

Cowboys’ recently hired DC Mike Zimmer has a reputation for being a hard-nosed coach, but has received congratulations from “so many players” he coached over the years after landing the Dallas job.

“There’s a reputation out there that I’m a jerk or something like that,” Zimmer said, via ProFootballTalk. “It is what it is, I guess. But you know, since it was announced I was going to be here, I’ve heard from so many players that played for me. Players here, not just defensive backs, the linebackers and defensive linemen have texted me and said how happy they were for me. I think if I was such a jerk I wouldn’t be hearing from those guys.”

Vikings S Harrison Smith once called Zimmer an “acquired taste” for players due to his hard coaching style. Zimmer feels he’s learned over his time in the NFL that the best players always want to be coached.

“The ones who want to be great, they want to be coached,” Zimmer said. “There’s a lot more social media. There’s a lot more of the outside stuff going on. The ones I have been around, the young guys, the ones that want to be great, they want to be coached. They want to study. They want to understand how they can get better. Most all the great players, they want to know, ‘How can you make me better?’”

Zimmer recalled a phone call from former Vikings CB Xavier Rhodes where the cornerback thanked him for how he helped his career. Although Zimmer acknowledged that he’s “probably too hard on a lot of players,” he’s grateful for those who understand his approach.

“Xavier Rhodes called me probably five months ago,” Zimmer said. “I was on his rear end every day about being disciplined, getting the right footwork, all this stuff. He became a terrific player, and he called me and he just said, ‘Coach, I know how hard you were on me, but I appreciate what you’ve done for me and the family’ and things like that. You hear that. I was probably too hard on a lot of players, but I’ve heard it several times. It makes you feel good that they understand that you’re just trying to help them. You’re not just out to be a mean guy or something like that.”

Michael Gehlken reports the Cowboys are hiring former Commanders DL coach Jeff Zgonina to the same role in Dallas.

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones said rehab from his torn ACL is going well and he’s making progress in his recovery.

“My rehab is going well,” Jones said, via PFT. “I’m making progress. I’m three months into it, and I’ve started running on the anti-gravity treadmill. It’s going well.”