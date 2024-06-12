NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

According to Aaron Wilson, the Commanders are hiring former Texans director of team development Dylan Thompson .

. UFL K Andre Szmyt is working out for the Commanders, per MLFootball.

is working out for the Commanders, per MLFootball. Washington HC Dan Quinn noted second-round DT Jer’Zhan Newton is on track in his recovery and will be working out soon, but his status for training camp remains in the air: “We’ll take it week by week.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys DE Micah Parsons skipped voluntary OTAs as he awaits a new contract extension. Parsons stated he was trying to protect his body as being healthy is where his value begins.

“Understanding the business side of it, too,” Parsons said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s website. “This is all I have. This is all I have to offer to the Cowboys. Before you sign a contract, you go through a physical, before you’re even on a team. This is your engine. This is where all of my equity lies.”

“I have no other equity to offer them, and availability is the best ability. If I’m not available when it really matters because my body is not healing property or I didn’t get all of the rehab I need to be successful, then that’s on me. It’s not on them. They’ll just find the next me.”

Giants