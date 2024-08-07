NFC Notes: Daniel Jones, Micah Parsons, Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders CB Michael Davis has seven seasons of experience under his belt with the Chargers and at age 29 is hoping to develop further under defensive guru and HC Dan Quinn.

“I think, what drew me to be part of this group was the leadership from Dan Quinn, Joe Whitt and Jason Simmons…I think that at this point in my career, I know that I have an extra level to reach and I thought that with them being teamed up with them, I could reach that level.” Davis said, via CommandersWire.com. “Every day at practice they put us in uncomfortable positions and they always stress that you gotta be comfortable being uncomfortable. So being in uncomfortable positions allows us to grow and just to excel.”

“Every day I practice, they are like, ‘Michael, we want you to go press. You gotta consistently go out and perfect your craft, keep pressing.’” Davis continued. “No matter the situation, keep pressing and sometimes in certain scenarios, in my head, it might feel like I don’t wanna go press, but in the back of my mind it’s like if I go up and press and challenge myself, it’ll make me better. All I can do is control what I can control. All I can do is focus on myself and let everything else play out.”

Cowboys

Amidst contract talks for Cowboys DE Micah Parsons, teammate S Malik Hooker publicly stated his opinion on how committed Parsons is to his podcast. Parsons didn’t take those words kindly but is trying to focus on their performance on the field.

“It’s just one of those things. It is what it is. What people do in their free time, that’s what they do,” Parsons said, via Joseph Hoyt of lonestarlive.com. “I know what I do in my free time, so make sure you’re hopping on ‘The Edge’ if you’ve got a chance on Monday or Tuesday nights. What he does on his Monday and Tuesday nights when he’s not in the building, that’s on him. What I do, that’s me and my business and my family, so I’m going to keep it at that.”

“It’s no misunderstanding. It’s plain as day what it was. It is what it is, everything we said. I’m just ready to move on and get ready for the season.”

Parsons feels comfortable and ready to wreak havoc in DC Mike Zimmer’s offense: “Yeah, it’s pretty much over and I’m in rhythm now. The first few days. I haven’t played in seven, eight months. I mean, I know my angles. I feel like I’m in week four right now. I’m in rhythm. There’s nothing they can do. They might as well start chipping, sliding, or it’s gonna be a long day here.” (Clarence E. Hill Jr.)

Giants

Giants QB Daniel Jones commented on getting involved in a scuffle with the Lions players during their joint practice.

“I mean, situations happens like that, you try to stand up for your guys but I thought it was a good competitive practice all day today,” Jones said, via Nick Shook of NFL.com. “We made some plays and did some good things, there’s some things we need to [shore] up for sure. But good intensity and competitive spirit there.”