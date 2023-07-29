NFC Notes: Danielle Hunter, Justin Jefferson, Penei Sewell, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell says that OT Penei Sewell has looked great in training camp and is one of the key pieces that holds the offensive line together.

“I can’t say enough great things about Sewell,” Campbell said, via Pro Football Talk. “There’s a reason he was the first pick we had two years ago because we wanted to build around a guy like him. He’s our foundation. He’s one of those pillars that we talk about. He’s something else. He’s a man on a mission. I feel like we’re a team on a mission, but he is a man on a mission. You talk about being wired right, a guy that comes in every day puts in the work, and he’s got so much ability but he’s got the right attitude, too, and I think that’s what makes him dangerous if you’re the opponent. So he’s right where he needs to be. If he loses it bothers him badly, and that’s what you want. You want a guy who believes that there’s no way he should lose any rep no matter who he’s playing. He’s shown up, he’s in shape, he’s lean, he’s mean and I’m glad he’s ours.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on S Darnell Savage : “He’s had a pretty strong camp. I thought when he came back, throughout the course of OTAs, he’d really grown. We’re hoping to see that continued growth when we get the pads on.” (Ryan Wood)

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on S Darnell Savage: "He's had a pretty strong camp. I thought when he came back, throughout the course of OTAs, he'd really grown. We're hoping to see that continued growth when we get the pads on." (Ryan Wood)

LaFleur on first-round OLB Lukas Van Ness: "There's going to be a learning curve. I think that's one of the positions defensively that takes the most time, and we'll see how fast he acclimates to this league." (Wood)

LaFleur on the Packers releasing LB Jonathan Garvin on his birthday: "Unfortunately, sometimes it's time to move on. I understand the timing wasn't great, being his birthday. But you guys know this business never stops." (Wood)

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is comfortable with letting the contract process play itself out and is focused on competing for a Super Bowl this year.

“That’s not the worries I have right now,” Jefferson said, via PFT. “It’s really about winning a Super Bowl, just getting the wins and being with my team. The contract is going to play itself. I’m just out here to play football.”

Jefferson added that he never planned on missing or holding out of training camp in an effort to build cohesion with the team.

“That’s the main goal, really, just winning. Just getting to the main stage that we all want to achieve, and it all starts here. It all starts with connecting with one another, being a team, and executing these plays,” Jefferson said.

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell on DE Danielle Hunter : “My hope is that we can work towards him being out on the practice field with us sooner rather than later. … I’ve not tried to hide my feelings. Danielle Hunter is a very special player. As soon as we can get him out here, you’ll see him….” (Kevin Seifert)

on DE : “My hope is that we can work towards him being out on the practice field with us sooner rather than later. … I’ve not tried to hide my feelings. Danielle Hunter is a very special player. As soon as we can get him out here, you’ll see him….” (Kevin Seifert) According to Aaron Wilson, the Vikings worked out TE Sal Cannella.