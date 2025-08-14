NFC Notes: DaRon Bland, A.J. Brown, Cowboys, Eagles, Seahawks

Cowboys

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland said that he hopes to have a contract extension before the season starts.

“I do, but I’m not here to talk about it really too much,” Bland said, via PFT. “But yeah, hopefully.”

Bland’s journey to potential second lucrative contract wasn’t a traditional road.

“I was the guy that didn’t have too many offers out of high school,” Bland said. “I had one offer so I went to Sac State, played three years, and then went to Fresno [State] and didn’t start until four games into the season. Just stuff like that. Just keep going. You’ll never know when your opportunity is going to come.”

Eagles

Eagles WRs coach Aaron Moorehead thinks A.J. Brown is still the league’s best receiver.

“In my opinion, he’s the best receiver in the NFL,” Moorehead said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Moorehead pointed out that Brown averaged the league’s best 11.1 yards per target last season and considers him to be the best “one-on-one player in the NFL.”

“If you look at his yards per target, it would tell you he should, if not be that guy, he should at least be in the conversation,” Moorehead said. “But I do think the guy, from my perspective, is the best one-on-one player in the NFL. I can’t wait to see what this year brings for him.”

Jeff McLane notes that Eagles G Landon Dickerson underwent surgery on his meniscus in his right knee on Wednesday.

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald wouldn’t put a timeline on DT Johnathan Hankins ‘ return: “It’s really just a matter how quickly the back calms down.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar)

wouldn’t put a timeline on DT ‘ return: “It’s really just a matter how quickly the back calms down.” (Michael-Shawn Dugar) Per ESPN’s Brady Henderson, Seattle RB Kenneth Walker III was out again with foot soreness, and McDonald said they are “sticking to the plan.”

III was out again with foot soreness, and McDonald said they are “sticking to the plan.” Macdonald said they will name a starting offensive line, and they don’t plan to rotate once the season starts. (Curtis Crabtree)