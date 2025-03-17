NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Kyler Murray, John Schneider, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Kyler Murray views the team as up-and-coming, noting that he doesn’t think the team is too far away from competing for a Super Bowl. Cardinals QBviews the team as up-and-coming, noting that he doesn’t think the team is too far away from competing for a Super Bowl. “At the end of the day, I’ve had some success, but as a unit, in totality, I think the ultimate goal for us is to win the Super Bowl, and we haven’t done that yet, and I haven’t done enough,” Murray said, via NFL.com . “I’m looking forward to this next season. I think, as an organization, we’re on the up and up, and I’m looking forward to it.” “I’ve only been in the playoffs once,” Murray added referencing the team’s 2021 wild-card loss. “That, in itself, is disappointing to me and frustrating. Got to turn that around. I’m only getting older. But I’m only 27, I’m still young, so we’ve got time and I know we’re headed in the right direction. We are not far at all. I think anything’s possible.”

Rams

The Rams have signed WR Davante Adams to a two-year, $44 million contract, which includes $26 million in guarantees and a $12 million signing bonus. His salaries are $8 million in the first year (fully guaranteed) and $18 million in the second year. The deal also features a $6 million fully guaranteed roster bonus payable on the third day of the 2026 league year and an annual $1 million incentive. (Aaron Wilson)

The Rams have re-signed QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a one-year deal worth $4.505 million in base value, which includes a $1.75 million signing bonus and $4.505 million in total guarantees. His salary is $1.255 million (fully guaranteed), with an $88,235 per-game active roster bonus. Additionally, Garoppolo can earn up to $9 million in incentives. (Wilson)

The Rams have signed DT Poona Ford to a three-year deal worth $27.6 million in base value, which includes $16.85 million in total guarantees and a $5.5 million signing bonus. His salaries are $2.5 million in the first year (fully guaranteed), $5 million in the second year (with $3.75 million fully guaranteed at signing and the remainder guaranteed for skill and cap on the third day after execution of the deal), and $6.25 million in the third year. The deal also features a $3.85 million fully guaranteed roster bonus in 2026, a $2.25 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the 2027 league year, a $44,118 per-game active roster bonus each season, and up to $1 million in playtime-club ranking base escalators for 2026 and 2027. (Wilson)

The Jaguars are hiring Rams director of data and analytics Jake Temme as their new senior VP of football analytics. (Seth Walder)

Seahawks

Seahawks GM John Schneider mentioned that the team had a plan to upgrade their offensive line, yet have only added OL Josh Jones at this point. Schneider recently told reporters that the team will continue to address the line.

“Yeah, the offensive line. Definitely, we need to [address it]. Everybody sees it,” Schneider said, via Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune. “I get it with the offensive line, the offensive-line stuff. Talking about the fans, I mean, I get that. “I have empathy for that, big time.”