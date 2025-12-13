NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Michael Wilson, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals WR Michael Wilson is beginning to understand what it means to be a primary target in the passing game.

“When you go into a game and you know the ball is going to come to you, you have to be ‘on it’ all the time,” Wilson said, via the team’s website. “A lot of dudes say I wish I could get 15, 20 targets. Until you get into that situation, and it’s like, ‘OK, mentally you have to be so locked in all the time.’ That’s why I have so much respect for guys like Christian McCaffery and Puka and guys who touch the ball at a high volume week in and week out. After having done it (three times), I realized I had a lot of appreciation for guys that can do that throughout the course of a 17-game season. Not only is a physically taxing, it’s mentally exhausting after the game. ‘I didn’t have a moment in that game where my focus could slip at all.‘”

Cardinals QB Jacoby Brissett is gaining trust and confidence in Wilson with each passing week.

“I try to come up with new things when everybody asks me about Mike (and) what I have learned about him or respect about his game or what has shocked me,” Brissett said. “I’m running out things just because every week is a testament to who he is as a person and the work that he does. He has no fear. I don’t think I said that yet, so that’s new. He has no fear.”

Rams

The remaining longevity of Rams QB Matthew Stafford‘s career has been a topic of conversation as 2025 comes to a close. When appearing on Rams Revealed, veteran WR Davante Adams said he doesn’t see any reason why Stafford wouldn’t be back next season and told the quarterback he’d retire at the same time as him.

“No, there’s no reason why he couldn’t or shouldn’t,” Adams said. “I’m working on that…I’m willing to do this as long as- I told him, I actually made a joke, whenever you stop, I’m done, so it’s up to you.”

Adams said he will continue playing as long as he’s healthy and productive.

“I’m gonna give this thing as long as I’m still loving it the way that I do now, which I can’t imagine that will really ever change, as long as I have that and I have the health then we’ll see,” Adams said.

