NFC Notes: Davante Adams, Tyrice Knight, Mike Macdonald, Rams, Seahawks

Rams

Rams WR Davante Adams spoke about how HC Sean McVay is able to create mismatches to confuse the defense about what the offense is running.

“The way Sean’s able to dial it up obviously puts us in great position, and makes it tough on defenses,” Adams said, via SI’s Albert Breer. “They see 13-personnel go out there, a bunch of tight ends, they think it’s run-heavy and we go out and run play-action, and it limits some of the things they’re doing. Sean’s a great play-caller and we got a lot of weapons at each position, to the point where we can do whatever we want.”

Adams added that he feels reinvigorated in Los Angeles within a good system and a good organization.

“It starts from the top down. There’s great ownership here, general manager’s a G, and the head coach is who he is, we all know what Sean’s about,” Adams said. “And then when you look at the roster, we’ve got everything else in place, a winning team, winning culture as well. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of something like this. It just brings out the best in me.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald said the team leaders approached him with adjustments that needed to be made.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald talked about the team’s pass rush, headlined by DE DeMarcus Lawrence and LB Tyrice Knight.

“I couldn’t believe the D-Law got the second,” Macdonald said, via the team’s website. “I was like, ‘Holy crap. It’s him again.’ The way that he attacked the ball, T-Knight is just awesome. Haven’t forced any fumbles this year on defense and got two today. It’s awareness, just taking advantage of those opportunities. It was awesome.”

Knight said he finally feels healthy after dealing with a knee injury early on in the season.

“It just feels good to be back healthy,” he said. “That isn’t an excuse for early in the season, but right now I just feel like me again, back moving how I move, just playing football better.”

Knight also dealt with a heart injury early on in the season, but his knee situation lingered on into the season.

“I had a little heart situation that got resolved early in training camp,” he said. “The knee was more than the heart at that time. I wasn’t really about the heart, everything got situated with that, but the knee, it took some time for it to get back.” I feel like I was out for that whole month of August. When I got back, everything just felt slow, it didn’t feel like I was playing football. You can watch it, but you just can’t move. It’s such a different approach to it, but I started to get back in my groove.”