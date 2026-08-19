NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield feels the team can avoid the narrative that they will take a step back this season and shock pundits, starting with their first road game against the Bengals.

“I think we’re going to shock a lot of people this year,” Mayfield said Tuesday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And so I’m excited.”

“You can’t avoid it,” Mayfield added. “The TVs [are] everywhere. Everybody’s picking us probably to have a losing record. You’re with your guys, and it’s just the Bucs against everybody else in that city you’re going to, and so I think it’s a good opportunity for us against the Bengals.”

Buccaneers

Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan returned to practice on Tuesday after missing more than a week with a leg injury. (Greg Auman)

returned to practice on Tuesday after missing more than a week with a leg injury. (Greg Auman) Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles was asked if there’s a point where they would expect DT Vita Vea to practice before facing consequences, and said they would probably talk next week, but things remain ongoing. (Auman)

Panthers

Per Panthers HC Dave Canales, WR Xavier Legette got rolled up on but is fine, and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips had a wrist/elbow issue that is perceived to be minor. (Person)