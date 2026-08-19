NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Baker Mayfield, Vita Vea, Buccaneers, Panthers

Buccaneers
Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield feels the team can avoid the narrative that they will take a step back this season and shock pundits, starting with their first road game against the Bengals.
“I think we’re going to shock a lot of people this year,” Mayfield said Tuesday, via JoeBucsFan.com. “And so I’m excited.”
“You can’t avoid it,” Mayfield added. “The TVs [are] everywhere. Everybody’s picking us probably to have a losing record. You’re with your guys, and it’s just the Bucs against everybody else in that city you’re going to, and so I think it’s a good opportunity for us against the Bengals.”
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers WR Jalen McMillan returned to practice on Tuesday after missing more than a week with a leg injury. (Greg Auman)
- Tampa Bay HC Todd Bowles was asked if there’s a point where they would expect DT Vita Vea to practice before facing consequences, and said they would probably talk next week, but things remain ongoing. (Auman)
Panthers
- Per Panthers HC Dave Canales, WR Xavier Legette got rolled up on but is fine, and pass rusher Jaelan Phillips had a wrist/elbow issue that is perceived to be minor. (Person)
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