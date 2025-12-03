NFC Notes: Dave Canales, Chuba Hubbard, Drake London, Falcons, Panthers

Falcons

Falcons WR Drake London is now considered day-to-day and “certainly has a chance” to play in Week 14 versus the Seahawks. (Tori McElhaney)

is now considered day-to-day and “certainly has a chance” to play in Week 14 versus the Seahawks. (Tori McElhaney) Falcons HC Raheem Morris said London (knee) did not practice on Wednesday and remains day-to-day: “We will check him out. He’ll be doing some running on the side.” (Josh Kendall)

Panthers

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard finally had a breakout moment for the team as their lead ball carrier in their win over the Packers last month.

“I prayed so many times for moments like this,” Hubbard said, via David Newton of ESPN. “I’ve been in Carolina five years now and the goal has been to bring wins to Carolina, bring good football to Carolina, no matter how that looks. This has been a tough situation, but you know, I’m happy we’re winning games. I prayed for that. So to be in this position, it can be tough at times. But I know I’ll be back to what I’m doing. No storm lasts forever.”

“It was a big moment for me,” Hubbard admitted. “I wanted to be able to help my team and help with this success and obviously to do that is to make plays and stuff like that. To be honest, whether I get the ball a thousand times or not, I just want to win. That’s been my goal since I came to Carolina is to win, win, win.”

Panthers HC Dave Canales weighed in on Hubbard, who has been much talked about given that Carolina has ridden the hot hand with RB Rico Dowdle.

“He looked amazing,” Canales said of Hubbard. “He looked explosive, and he looked strong and really brought an attitude to our group. And it really impacted us as a team. On the sideline, I could feel that just by the intentionality of how he was running and making yards. All he wants to do is win. And all he wants to do is help his teammates. He’s just a first-class pro. He works hard, gets himself ready and prepared every day the same, regardless of the circumstances.”

“That guy works harder than anybody I’ve ever seen,’‘ Dowdle added on Hubbard. “That man is first on the field, first in the building, last off the field doing extra. So it’s great seeing him get back to that and have it pay off.”

Panthers

Following the Panthers’ upset over the Rams in Week 13, they improved to 7-6 and sit just half a game behind the Buccaneers with two games remaining against the division leader. Carolina HC Dave Canales shared his message to his squad going into the bye week, with the postseason in view and only four games remaining.

“Guys are free to do and go wherever they want to go. My message to them is just like, ‘Look what we’re playing for. Look what we’re working for. Let’s be smart. Let’s take care of our bodies and make sure we move within reason,’” Canales said, via Joseph Person of The Athletic. “Just giving them some last remarks and making sure that they all understand we have something great to protect here.”

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard shared his mindset going into the bye week with the team being in unfamiliar territory.

“To be honest, every week is a must-win,” Hubbard said. “We’re gonna go into this bye week, rest up, study, take the lessons from everything that’s happened and just keep moving forward. Try to finish the season.”