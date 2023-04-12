NFC Notes: David Bakhtiari, Bears, Lions, Packers

Bears

Per Justin Melo, the Bears are hosting Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph for a visit this week.

for a visit this week. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the odds are good the Bears select an offensive lineman with their first-round pick at No. 9 overall.

Lions Aaron Wilson reports that Clemson OL Jordan McFadden has visits scheduled with the Bears, Lions, and Seahawks.

has visits scheduled with the Bears, Lions, and Seahawks. Aaron Wilson reports that Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence has visited with the Commanders and Steelers and is scheduled to meet with the Bills and Lions.

has visited with the Commanders and Steelers and is scheduled to meet with the Bills and Lions. Jeremy Fowler reports that Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker has pre-draft visits with the Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers, Jets, and Lions.

has pre-draft visits with the Bills, Broncos, Buccaneers, Jets, and Lions. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy notes that with the Lions expected to take a step forward in 2023 and seriously contend for a playoff spot, it would make a lot of sense to upgrade the backup quarterback position with veteran Teddy Bridgewater .

. Pouncy mentions the delay with Bridgewater could be him waiting to see what Detroit does in the draft and whether they take a young quarterback.

Pouncy notes if the Lions use one of their Day 1 or Day 2 selections on a quarterback, they’re essentially saying they see that player as a potential long-term replacement for QB Jared Goff .

. Lions WR Marvin Jones signed a one-year, $3 million deal that includes a $1.6 million signing bonus and a $1.4 million guaranteed base salary. There’s a void year to spread out the signing bonus and reduce his 2023 cap hit. (Over The Cap) Packers

Packers LT David Bakhtiari has watched the franchise from the sidelines during injury and has his finger on the pulse of what is going on in Green Bay. He admitted during a recent podcast appearance that the team is in a rebuild as they inch closer to trading QB Aaron Rodgers whether the fans want to accept it or not.

“The Packers are rebuilding, whether you think so or not,” Bakhtiari said, via SI.com. “Could they be good? I don’t know. Could they be bad? Probably, if you’re betting, more people are going to think they’re going to be bad than good. Isn’t that fair to say? So, then they’ll be like, ‘Well, we’re going to suck anyways. We want what we want, and we’re not going to bend to anyone. So, we’ll just eat it. You can retire or we’ll pay you, we don’t care. If we’re going to do it our way, it’s going to on our terms. If not, were we going to be Super Bowl contenders, anyway? So, we’ll eat it. You can hang on the side, we’ll pay you your money and we’ll suck, anyways.’”

“I think there’s a principal aspect to it,” Bakhtiari said of Green Bay. “If you feel like you’re going to get [screwed] over so much where you’re like, ‘You know what? Screw it. Were we going to go to the Super Bowl? Everyone was saying we probably weren’t, anyway, so [to heck with] it. We’ll hold onto him’ eat [his salary], our cap – I think they’re in a position to take on his full salary – and then just be like, ‘OK, fine, we know we’re not going to use you. We appreciate everything you’ve done. F**k you to the other teams who aren’t giving us what we want. We’re not going to just give you whatever you want, Aaron.’”

“Aaron, you think he’s the most untouchable person,” Bakhtiari added. “I know it’s going to happen at some point. Dude, go get yours. If you want to go somewhere, I will never be jaded by your business decision because I always care more about Aaron than I do about 12. Go do your thing, man.”