NFC Notes: David Montgomery, Drew Petzing, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Lions OC Drew Petzing said he still plans to use the team’s two-headed monster in the backfield with RB David Montgomery and RB Jahmyr Gibbs.

“I think you’re always going to try to find ways to get your best players on the field,” Petzing said, via Lions Wire. “Whether that’s 25 times a game or five times a game. I also know that no one is going to play 100% of the snaps and if they do, they’re not going to make it through 17 games. There’s a balance and a fine line. There’s also times you got to find time to give them a break and give them a blow so that they can make it through a four- or five-month NFL season. It’s kind of finding that balance. Yes, when you have two players of that dynamic ability, you want to find things that they can do together, because it puts stress on the defense.”

Packers

Florida State DT Darrell Jackson met formally with the Packers at the Combine. (Tom Downey)

met formally with the Packers at the Combine. (Tom Downey) LSU LB Harold Perkins had a formal Combine interview with the Packers. (Ryan Fowler)

Vikings

Vikings executive vice president of football operations Rob Brzezinski is currently acting as the team’s interim-GM after they fired Kwesi Adofo-Mensah. When asked about his role, Brzezinski responded that he’s making sure everyone is on the same page.

“It’s about making sure everybody is on the same page and that everybody understands their responsibilities,” Brzezinski said, via Alec Lewis of The Athletic. “Everybody understands what our team-building philosophy is, what our guardrails are, how the communication is going to work. One really important thing is for everybody to be themselves to constructively challenge each other. That’s the only way you can get better and build relationships.”

Minnesota is currently around $43 million over next season’s salary cap. Brzezinski said they have obvious difficult roster decisions ahead.

“People like to talk about the cap being a myth or whatever, and you’re able to manipulate the cap,” Brzezinski said. “But at the end of the day, the cap is a hard cap. Every dollar you spend is coming due. The last two years, we’re almost $100 million in cash over cap. So, it just makes logical sense that the bill is coming due. We do have to navigate it and navigate it responsibly. But our goal is going to be to build around a core. Obviously, we have to make some hard decisions.”