NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

In an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins was asked what he’s looking for from a team at this point in his career. He listed a stable front office, a great quarterback, and a great defense.

“What I want is stable management upstairs, that’s something I haven’t really had the past couple years of my career coming from Houston and then to Arizona,” Hopkins said via Darren Urban of the team website. “A QB who loves the game, a QB who brings everybody on board with him, not just himself but everybody around him … and a great defense. A great defense wins championships.”

It obviously begs the question of whether he has those things in Arizona right now. Most would probably say no and Hopkins tip-toed around the answer somewhat to avoid disrespecting new GM Monti Ossenfort or QB Kyler Murray. Although the team has given him permission to seek a trade, nothing has come together yet and it’s not outside the realm of possibility he’s playing in Arizona in 2023.