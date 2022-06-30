NFC Notes: DeAndre Hopkins, Cardinals, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said that his team is trying to go in with a strong plan that lasts until Week 7 when WR DeAndre Hopkins returns from suspension.

“We’re trying to come up with a great plan that rolls right up to Week 7 of the season and make sure we’re smart about it,” Kingsbury said, via Josh Weinfuss of ESPN. “But, the main thing I don’t want him to do is ramp up, make a bunch of plays in training camp, do this, practice really hard and then six weeks he’s not doing anything.”

“We have a good plan,” Kingsbury added. “But, he looks great. He’s excited. I know he’s frustrated he can’t play the first six but like I’ve said before, I think we’ll get the best version of them those last 11 and [it’ll] be fun to watch.”

Rams

Rams WR Allen Robinson mentioned the advantages that he and WR Cooper Kupp will have against opposing defenses.

“We’ve been able to feed off each other off the get-go,” Robinson said on The Jim Rome Show. “Being able to just sit down, talk football as we’re watching and going over different routes, seeing different angles. I think that’s the biggest thing is the two of us are guys that are very versatile across the board. We both can do a lot of different things and I think that gives us a tremendous advantage because it’s not predictable at all to what either of us will be doing when it comes to a particular concept.”

“It’s a system that’s able to emphasize all angles of the cuts when it comes to route running for receivers,” Robinson added. “And that’s something from the outside looking in, before I even signed, was something I noticed. Seeing the receivers be able to run a little bit of everything.”

Seahawks

Seahawks safeties Jamal Adams and Quandre Diggs are excited about their new defense under DC Clint Hurtt and the type of opportunities they will get to make big plays.

“It’s really exciting,” Adams said, via Brady Henderson of ESPN. “We brought in some coaches that really are eager to teach everybody. It’s a defense that I know [Quandre] Diggs and I are really excited to be a part of. It’s very aggressive to where we can be interchangeable, to where we can make a lot of plays on the back end.”

“I think it’s going to help both of us,” Diggs said. “I think guys can’t automatically tag [Adams] and say he’s in the box and he’s blitzing and slide his way. I’ve always learned from the different quarterbacks that I play with. They always watch the backside safety. And now with the backside safety just showing something different or kind of sitting there … you don’t know what we are in. You don’t know what checks we have. So I think that’s going to be dope.”