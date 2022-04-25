NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks another team would have to get really aggressive — think two first-round picks — to get the 49ers to consider trading away WR Deebo Samuel . For that reason, he’s skeptical Samuel is traded before the draft.

49ers GM John Lynch had his pre-draft press conference on Monday but did not want to discuss Samuel’s trade request: “I’m not going to get into the particulars. I’m not going there, guys. I’m very understanding. I don’t think it’s in anyone’s best interest to get into the particulars. I can’t imagine wanting to move on from Deebo. He’s just too good of a player.” (Aaron Wilson)

Lynch didn’t have an update on 49ers C Alex Mack who is said to be mulling retirement. He said Mack will comment at the appropriate time. (Nick Wagoner)

Cardinals

Former Vikings’ first-round pick CB Jeff Gladney signed a two-year, $6.5 million deal with the Cardinals in free agency after being let go by Minnesota due to off-the-field issues.

Cardinals Director of Player Personnel is Dru Grigson is excited about the prospect of adding Gladney to the defensive backfield.

“We got an extra first round-pick in free agency,” Grigson said on the Big Red Rage radio show. “(He is) an incredibly quick-footed, highly instinctive player. We’re getting a starter in our building without having to waste any draft capital.”

Seahawks

PFN’s Tony Pauline writes the chatter in league circles is that the Seahawks are strong bets to trade back into the end of the first round to take a quarterback.

Pauline adds the consensus around the league is that Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis will go in the first round. He adds either Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder or Ole Miss QB Matt Corral could sneak into the back end of the round if another team trades up.