NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Caleb Williams, Bears, Commanders, Eagles

Bears

Bears QB Caleb Williams said the Bears’ Hail Mary loss to the Commanders last season was one in which the team needed more from HC Matt Eberflus.

“How [Eberflus] handled it at that time, for that game, was, I think, one of the things that throughout the locker room people talked about and were annoyed by,” Williams the Chicago Sun-Times. “I think those losses were pretty important for me and my growth,” Williams said. “To go on a losing streak, to be in this position and be at the helm of it, was definitely important for me. Just being able to see how I need to be when times are bad. . . . I’m going to work my tail off to never be in that situation again.”

Commanders

The Commanders added WR Deebo Samuel this offseason to bolster their offense, reuniting him with GM Adam Peters from their time together in San Francisco. Peters is thrilled about the addition of Samuel because of his ability to carry an offense by himself.

“Knowing Deebo from when we drafted him to just the competitor he is — he is one of the best competitors on the field that I’ve ever seen in my life,” Peters said, via The Pat McAfee Show. “He could put a team on his back and will you to win.”

Eagles

Eagles fifth-round CB Mac McWilliams isn’t worried about his size and said that he’s been overlooked because of his lack of length his whole life.

“Since I was little,” McWilliams said, via Eagles Wire. “I have always been the littlest guy so just having the right mindset, taking everything for what it is. All my life I knew I was going to be undersized. I knew I wasn’t going to grow as much as I wanted to. Just always having that dog in me. Just thinking above, never thinking too low.”