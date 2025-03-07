NFC Notes: Deebo Samuel, Gardner Minshew, Commanders, Cowboys’ Free Agency, Giants

Commanders
Washington acquired WR Deebo Samuel from the 49ers for a fifth-round pick to bolster their offensive playmaking after a surprising run. Samuel believes the Commanders were one of the best possible fits and expressed his desire to go to Washington because of QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin and some members of the coaching staff.
“I think this is one of the best possible fits for me, where I can go in and help a team,” Samuel said, via The Players’ Tribune. “Honestly, when my agent asked me where I wanted to go, this was one of the teams at the top of my list. I started watching Jayden (Daniels) because of (Brandon) Aiyuk, that’s like his best friend. We used to chill, watch LSU games, and I knew he was going to be a stud. I’ve got some connections already with the coaching staff.”
“Definitely ready to work with Terry (McLaurin) for sure, because we came in the league at the same time. I’ve heard how hard he grinds. I’m just ready to match the energy and get to it. S— … I got a feeling this season is about to be one of them ones.”
Cowboys
Jon Machota of The Athletic dove into free agent options for the Cowboys outside of the top tier of players available.
- Machota starts by pointing out that the Cowboys are unlikely to be big spenders on newcomers in free agency and will instead limit their splash moves to retaining talent.
- In the second tier of free agents, Machota names 49ers CB Charvarius Ward, Chargers OLB Khalil Mack, Colts G Will Fries and Raiders DE Malcolm Koonce as players who could fill a need on the higher-end of Dallas’ price range.
- Moving down a tier, Machota mentions Seahawks LB Ernest Jones IV, Chiefs LB Nick Bolton, DE DeMarcus Lawrence and Chargers DT Poona Ford as promising options who shouldn’t cost too much.
- In terms of the more inexpensive free agent targets, Machota likes the following players for Dallas to consider: Bills WR Amari Cooper, Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett, Chargers DT Teair Tart, Dolphins DT Calais Campbell, RB Rico Dowdle, Bengals DT B.J. Hill, CB Jourdan Lewis, Raiders DE K’Lavon Chaisson and DE Chauncey Golston.
Giants
- According to Art Stapleton, the Giants had former Raiders QB Gardner Minshew on their free agent board last year before he signed with Las Vegas, but his price was higher than they wanted to pay.
- Minshew signed a two-year, $25 million deal with the Raiders. Stapleton expects his value to be “significantly lower” this offseason.
