NFC Notes: DeMarcus Lawrence, Christian McCaffrey, Matthew Stafford, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey totaled 20 touches in Week 10 and became the fourth player in league history with 7,000 rushing yards and 5,000 receiving yards despite the loss to the Rams. San Francisco TE George Kittle explained how McCaffrey is the nucleus of everything they do offensively and praised his selflessness to carry that burden every single week.

“He’s selfless,” Kittle said, via Marcus Thompson II of The Athletic. “He does everything we want him to do, and he’s better than everybody else at doing it. And that’s why he’s leading our team in receiving yards, rushing yards and touchdowns.”

“It’s the amount of things that we’re allowed to do because of how talented he is. That’s what Christian brings to the table. All the routes he runs. How good he is in the outside zone. How good he is at getting downhill. … There’s not a lot of people that can do what he does, and that helps us out tremendously.”

Rams

Rams wide receivers Davante Adams and Puka Nacua both feel that QB Matthew Stafford is playing at an MVP level and is at the phase of his career where he can immediately bounce back even after an interception.

“It’s looked like MVP play to me all year, to be honest,” Adams said, via Sarah Barshop of ESPN. “I mean, even certain games … the pick he threw against Tennessee and the way he bounced back after that; that’s how an MVP plays to me. Just to rally a team and continue to lead at a high level after things don’t go your way, I think that’s what really shows what an MVP is about.”

“I feel like when you’re on a heater, you don’t touch whatever he is doing,” Nacua added. “I’m like, you can do whatever. You can walk on water right now. So, I’m like, I just try to stay out of his way as best as I can and when he communicates, I listen.”

Seahawks

Seahawks veteran DE DeMarcus Lawrence had a historic game on Sunday, becoming the fourth player in NFL history to return two fumbles for a touchdown in the same game. He also became the first player in the league’s history to score on two fumble recoveries that were both returned for more than 20 yards.

“You can’t draw that up,” Lawrence said, via ESPN. “T- Knight did a great job, running the play exactly how coach (Mike) Macdonald drew it up, and I was the lucky recipient of the two forced fumbles. I’ll take it every day…I believe it’s a testament of what we built in training camp. We’ve been going at this for a while, and our young guys are stepping up, playing good ball. … We’ve got a good thing going.”

“I couldn’t believe that D-Law got the second one,” Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald added. “I was like, ‘Holy crap, it’s him again.’ But the way that he attacked the ball, T- Knight, is just awesome. We hadn’t forced any fumbles yet all this year on defense and we got two today. It’s awareness. Just taking advantage of those opportunities was awesome.”

Macdonald said DT Jarran Reed will probably be out around a month after having surgery for a wrist/thumb injury. (Bob Condotta)

will probably be out around a month after having surgery for a wrist/thumb injury. (Bob Condotta) Seahawks CB Tariq Woolen was fined $11,593 for taunting.