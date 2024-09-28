NFC Notes: Demario Davis, Caleb Williams, Bears, Lions, Panthers, Saints

Bears

Chicago hosts the Rams in Week 4, leading Rams HC Sean McVay to reflect on his past scouting reports on Bears QB Caleb Williams. McVay raved about Williams and knows keeping him in check during their matchup will be difficult.

“I’ve watched this guy for a long time, whether it was when he first started playing at Oklahoma or USC and he is a stud,” McVay said, via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. “You can see he knows what he’s looking at. He can process, he can play within the pocket, play with the timing and rhythm, deliver the ball with accuracy and anticipation, and then when things do go off-schedule, he’s a nightmare to defend because he keeps his eyes down the field. He can extend plays in the pass game, but then he also has the athleticism, strength, and the instincts as a runner to be able to tuck the ball down and do those types of things.”

“I think he’s a tremendous competitor and we have our hands full. He has some really good players around him and then obviously familiar with the good coaches that he’s surrounded with as well.”

Bears DE Montez Sweat was fined $16,883 for Unnecessary Roughness (horse-collar tackle) in Week 3.

Lions

Lions OC Ben Johnson knows they are due for an offensive breakout because of the level of talent on the unit.

“It’s coming,” Johnson said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “We’re just too talented a group to not have more production and more points than what we’ve had and so it’s just a matter of time before we break through.”

Panthers

Saints

Saints LB Demario Davis will miss the first game of his 13-year career in Week 4 due to a hamstring issue. New Orleans HC Dennis Allen talked about their precaution when it comes to keeping their veteran players healthy.

“We’re not gonna put anybody out there that we feel like we’re putting at risk of injuring themselves,” Allen said, via NFL.com’s Kevin Patra. “Nobody, especially guys like that… We had to do that same thing with Cam (Jordan) at one point in time. With all these things, you’re always just looking at what’s the proper thing to do, what’s the right thing to do for the player and for the team. That’s all that goes into any of those type of decisions.”

Saints LB Khristian Boyd was fined $4,665 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit), and T Trevor Penning was fined $11,255 for Unnecessary Roughness (late hit) in Week 3.