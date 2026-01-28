NFC Notes: Demario Davis, Michael Penix Jr., Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

New Falcons HC Kevin Stefanski spoke about QB Michael Penix, who is rehabbing a torn ACL, as well as veteran QB Kirk Cousins.

“Michael is somebody I’m very excited about, and his rehab is what’s most important right now. I saw him in the training room this week. He’s, as you can imagine, attacking his rehab,” Stefanski said, via Terrin Waack. “I think you see a player on tape that can get through progressions, can layer the ball, can push the ball to all areas of the field. Obviously, he was very productive in college, has had some really, really, really good moments here in the pros, so I just see a young player that will continue to develop and continue to get there.”

“When it comes to Kirk, obviously have a previous relationship with Kirk. But I don’t know if it’s the time yet to talk about all the positions and those types of things. Those types of conversations will come in due time,” Stefanski added.

Penix has resumed working out and expects to be ready to return by April. (Klein)

Panthers

Joseph Person of The Athletic thinks it makes sense for the Panthers to draft an offensive tackle with Ikem Ekwonu recovering from patellar tendon surgery.

Person thinks the Panthers can “trim a little fat” at defensive tackle to make cap space, naming A’Shawn Robinson as a potential cut, given that he carries a $12.6 million cap figure.

as a potential cut, given that he carries a $12.6 million cap figure. When asked if Carolina can draft a first-round receiver for the third year in a row, Person believes this is the year that GM Dan Morgan takes a defensive player.

takes a defensive player. As for the possible receiver free-agent market, Person is intrigued by Seahawks WR Rashid Shaheed .

. Regarding the possibility of WR Xavier Legette converting to tight end, Person could see Carolina moving on from him before changing his position. Person thinks the receiver’s size and speed still make him a “home-run threat.”

Saints

Veteran Saints LB Demario Davis wants to return in 2026 but isn’t sure if he will be with another franchise, as New Orleans has yet to sign him to an extension.

“Yeah, I’m coming back to the NFL. I’m coming back to the NFL, you know, and I’m excited for that. I’m super excited for that,” Davis said in an interview with Kay Adams for Up & Adams. “That’s what’s motivating for me, that’s why I think I bring the most value, not only being what I am in the middle but helping those younger guys take that next step, because it’s a relational thing, and not everybody has that. And so I think you just know your superpower, and you know, everybody may need your service but somebody may need your service more. And so that’s how I kind of look at it.”