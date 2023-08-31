NFC Notes: Derek Barnett, Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders team president Jason Wright said the team isn’t considering going back to its former name: “It is not being considered. Period.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo spoke about QB Trey Lance‘s new start with the Cowboys following his trade from the 49ers.

“Excited for Trey. Just a new opportunity for him,” Garoppolo said, via NFL.com. “Things didn’t work out in San Francisco for whatever reasons, but glad that he gets another shot, man. This league’s all about opportunities, and when you get a fresh one like that, you’ve just got to take advantage of it. Everyone has their own path and everything like that. It’s never going to be easy, but it’s how you come out the other end of it. So I’m always excited for him, man. He’s a brother of mine. Always pulling for him. Trey’s a brother of mine, man, so like I said before, I’m always pulling for him. I think he’s got a bright future in this league. The dude’s got talent. Just got to get him out there.”

According to Chris Tomasson of the Denver Post, the Cowboys were one of the other teams that expressed interest in trading for K Wil Lutz, who the Saints dealt to the Broncos for a seventh-round pick.

Eagles

Eagles DE Derek Barnett made it known through his agent that he’d like a chance for a bigger role with another team. But the Eagles don’t sound particularly inclined to move Barnett in a trade even though he’s slated for just a rotational role in 2023.

“That’s a position for us which you see with the 53-man roster, it’s a priority,” Eagles GM Howie Roseman said via Pro Football Talk. “So, we’re going to keep as many of those guys we possibly can. Last year we got in a little bit of a bind and had to give up a pick and had to sign guys in the middle of the year. So, for us having those guys lets us sleep a little bit better at night, and Derek is certainly one of those guys.”

Roseman said they thought it was worth taking a shot on CB Isaiah Rodgers, who is suspended for at least the 2023 season for gambling: “Coach was with him in Indy. We did work on him coming out of the draft. Saw his pro tape. He’s a talented guy. And obviously he made a mistake. He apologized for that mistake. We believe in second chances. And now it’s on him.” (Zach Berman)