NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Tetairoa McMillan, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons DL coach Nate Ollie said the team plans on installing a highly aggressive defensive front and throwing “haymakers” at offenses.

“It’s like we’re trying to be like Mike Tyson and throw haymakers,” Ollie said, via Terrin Wack of the team’s site. “We’re getting off the ball, attacking and throwing haymakers. No jabs. It’s all haymakers.”

Ollie said teams need a good pass rush to be successful in the NFL and his “top priority” is to attack quarterbacks.

“You can’t thrive in this league from a defensive perspective without a good pass rush,” Ulbrich said. “Affecting the quarterback is my top priority.”

Falcons OLBs coach Jacquies Smith said they want to keep a rotation of rushers along their defensive line to keep “fresh guys” on the field.

“Basketball, hockey, whatever you want to call it,” Smith said. “Obviously, you want to have that rotation to where there’s no drop off from your group. You’re bringing in fresh guys, bringing in talented guys.”

Panthers

Panthers first-round WR Tetairoa McMillan has made a strong first impression on the field with his playmaking and work ethic. Carolina GM Dan Morgan raved about his catch radius and body control through his first practices.

“Every time we watched him … we’re just like, ‘Another great catch,'” Morgan said, via ESPN’s David Newton. “And just the way that he’s effortless, the way he catches the ball and he catches everything outside his frame … His body control’s some of the best I’ve seen in a while.”

Carolina WR coach Rob Moore has specifically been pleased with McMillan’s attention to detail through his first professional on-field work.

“I was pleased with his work ethic,” Moore said. “He works on his ability to finish, and try and be detailed. It’s one of the hardest things for young players to really dial in on the details of every play. He was really dialed in.”

After QB Bryce Young vouched for the selection of McMillan at No. 8 overall, McMillan spoke on what that meant to him and his belief that they will form a strong duo.

“I’m just fortunate that he sat on the table for me,” McMillan said. “That connection is gonna be something special.”

Saints

Saints EVP and GM Mickey Loomis had a lot to say about the team not having a primetime game in 2025, noting that their starting QB Derek Carr, who has now retired, was injured during the previous season.

“Well, we don’t have any prime-time games, so that’s what the league thinks of us, and that’s fine,” Loomis said, via the team website. “There’s a lot about the schedule that I really like. We knew who we were going to play, (it was) just a matter of when and where, and I kind of like the way it laid out.”

“Look, we’re used to playing in prime time over the years, but we had five wins last year, so we can’t really complain about it,” Loomis added. “We’ve got to go out and perform and earn those opportunities.” “He was injured,” Loomis said of Carr. “You have injuries come up and things that you may not think are serious at one time end up becoming serious. From that aspect, I would say it’s not rare, but it doesn’t happen very often. You get curveballs in this game all the time, and this is one that we have to deal with.”