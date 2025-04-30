NFC Notes: Derek Carr, Tetairoa McMillan, Falcons, Panthers, Saints

Falcons

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot addressed the status of Kirk Cousins, including the possibility that he will be traded.

“We have to be patient there and we always we’re open with not just talking about Kirk, but with really anybody on our roster,” Fontenot said. “You know, we have a lot of those calls with — I’ve probably talked to already six or seven GMs, since the draft ended, and they’re talking about their roster. We’re talking about our roster because after you get through the draft, that shifts some things in terms of needs and surplus and all that. And so we’re always patient with those types of things because if something comes to us with Kirk or any other player that makes sense and it’s going to help this team, then we’re going to be aggressive and we’re going to do it. And if it’s not something that’s going to ultimately help this team, we always have to ask that question: Is it the best for the Atlanta Falcons or this organization? And if it is, we’re going to be willing to do it. But all that communication is always ongoing.”

Falcons assistant GM Kyle Smith on being comfortable with first-round DE James Pearce Jr. ‘s off-field concerns: “As we went through the process, the more and more comfortable we felt with all the players we drafted.” (Josh Kendall)

Smith on picking QB Michael Penix Jr. last year after seeing how this year's class played out: "It's not vindication by any stretch. But we do things we think are right and are convinced on." (Terrin Waack)

Panthers

Former Panthers LB Thomas Davis asked GM Dan Morgan why the team selected WR Tetairoa McMillan in the first round instead of a pass rusher. Several other teams, including the Jaguars, Raiders, 49ers, Packers, and Rams, were all looking to draft McMillan as well.

“When we had the opportunity to add a playmaker like Tet, I think we had strike,” Morgan replied, via PanthersWire.com. “I felt like he was a difference-maker, I felt like he was a guy that could really help our offense, change our offense—and that’s no offense to any of those other edge rushers. But with a talent like Tet—the frame that he has, the hands that he has, the run-after-catch, the body control that he has—we just felt like we couldn’t pass up on that talent.”

Saints

Saints GM Mickey Loomis hopes that the team can have some clarity on QB Derek Carr‘s shoulder injury sooner rather than later.

“He does have an issue with his shoulder; we’re hoping to get some resolution and clarity on that in the near future, and when we do, I’ll report back to you,” Loomis said, via ESPN.

Loomis explained not exercising the fifth-year option on OL Trevor Penning and said he still remains a part of the team’s plans.

“We are going to exercise the option on Chris and we’re not going to exercise the option on Trevor, but that doesn’t mean we don’t love Trevor and expect him to be part of our team going forward,” Loomis said.